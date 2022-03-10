Pete Davidson in Talks to Play Fictional Version of Pete Davidson in New Comedy Series

Getty

Like Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," the Lorne Michaels-produced series has Davidson playing a version of himself in a fictionalized take on his real life.

Fans may be about to get even more Pete Davidson, as he's getting ready to take on the role of a life time -- "Pete Davidson."

It's easy to forget, with its sprawling cast and longtime legends like Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson still in the mix, but Davidson is among the longest-tenured cast-members in the history of "Saturday Night Live." At just 28 years old, he is already in his eighth season.

So it's not a huge surprise that he continues to explore opportunities outside of the show that made him famous. And with "SNL" creator and producer Lorne Michaels more relaxed than ever in letting his sprawling cast explore outside projects, he's been able to launch a pretty solid starting movie career. Davidson is currently enjoying one of these approved hiatuses as he films the upcoming Miramax thriller "The Home."

Now, though, it looks like Davidson is ready to make a pivot back to television, according to Deadline, and continue working with Michaels with a brand new project that will at the same time be very familiar to fans. Honestly, it's one of the most brilliantly simple ideas we've heard.

If there's one thing that has haunted Pete Davidson's tenure on "SNL" it has been "Pete Davidson." More than anyone on the current cast, Davidson's real life has become as well known as his work on the show, from the famous women he dates to his tattoos and everything in between.

He's been open about his mental health struggles during appearances on the show, living with his mother and so much more, fans feel like they really know him. At this point, Davidson is more popular when he plays himself than any other character. So that's just what he's going to do.

And just as he's written this version of himself that fans have fallen in love with during his "Weekend Update" appearances -- which is basically his truth -- Davidson is set to also co-write the new series, alongside long-time collaborator David Sirus and Judah Miller.

Tentatively titled "Bupkis," the project is already being compared to Larry David's long-running "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Like David's project, Davidson's upcoming series will feature him portraying a hyper-fictionalized version of himself living something akin to his real life.

That could include working on a popular sketch comedy show, and would more than likely include him living with his mom and dating some of the hottest women on the planet from the worlds of fashion, music, film, and television -- and maybe even getting into feuds with world-famous rappers.

Like "Curb," this is going to be an unflinching and aggressively adult series, reflecting (and likely exaggerating) Davidson's real-life personality and the situations he finds himself in. That's why as final deals are being finalized, the project is being looked at by places like Prime Video and Peacock rather than any of the traditional networks or even basic cable.

At this time, Davidson's future on "Saturday Night Live" is as uncertain as all of the other long-time cast-members, but none of htem have left in recent years. There are rumors that Michaels is hoping to keep as many of them as possible through Season 50 (the show is currently in Season 47).

He's also been as good as his word in recent years, allowing and even producing and getting involved with some of these side projects for many of his big stars, including Thompson (19 seasons), McKinnon (11), Aidy Bryant (10), Cecily Strong (10), Michael Che (8), and Chris Redd (5). All of them have been able to take time off from "SNL" as needed and remain a part of the cast

Davidson has been hinting that he would like to explore his burgeoning film career and other opportunities for a couple of years now, but this may be a way for him to have his cake and eat it, too.