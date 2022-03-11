Meghan King 'Frustrated' Managing Son Hart's Cerebral Palsy: 'The Unknown Is Daunting'

Instagram

"Thank you for attending my depressing TED talk," she wrote, after explaining how "Hart's brain injury affects all of our lives daily."

Meghan King is getting real about being a mother to a child with cerebral palsy.

The former reality star -- whose 3-year-old son, Hart, was diagnosed with the disorder in 2020 -- took to Instagram on Thursday to detail the challenges she's been facing as she tries to manage her son's disability, while also expressing her frustrations about Hart's condition.

King, 37, got vulnerable with her followers, posting a photo of herself crying in the car as Hart can be seen sitting in his car seat in the back.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I don't like being defined as a mother of a child with cerebral palsy," she wrote alongside the image. "In fact, I actively work against it. I seldom share with you the challenges Hart faces and instead focus on how great he's doing while trying to give equal focus to my other two children and myself. But the reality is that Hart's brain injury affects all of our lives daily."

"Although CP is defined as a motor disability, its symptoms rear their heads in a plethora of other ways," King added.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum revealed that Thursday was "the second day in a row that Hart has had to leave school for poor behavior." She added, "This not only renders me unable to work during that short school window but it leaves me feeling frustrated and helpless for both of us."

King -- who shares Hart, his twin brother Hayes and daughter Aspen, 5, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds -- went to list some difficult questions she has about Hart's disability and the "unknown" challenges that may arise.

"Is his environment too inconsistent?" she wrote. "Is he not getting enough attention? How do I balance his needs with the other needs in the household? Is there such a thing as balance? Is there a solution? Is happiness achievable or are we bound to a lifetime of rollercoaster behaviors, merry-go-round therapies, and erratic emotions that eat into everyone's time and energy?"

"The unknown is daunting," she added. "How do I keep him integrated in normal schooling when he acts violently or disruptive? How?"

King ended her post by saying, "Thank you for attending my depressing TED talk."

The Bravo alum has opened up about the difficulties of being a special needs parent in the past.

Last September, King took to Instagram to reveal a heartbreaking moment in which Hart cried after he wasn't physically able to keep up with his siblings.

"The other day it was raining and I had to park my car outside," King captioned a series of photos of herself and Hart. "Aspen said, 'Okay guys, let's run as fast as we can to go inside!' Hayes said, 'Yes! Let's go!' And Hart started crying. He said he can't run as fast as them… and he can't. Not because of his genetics but because of his Cerebral Palsy."

"You might think he looks and acts 'normal' (we say 'typical') but he's not," she shared. "He has a hidden disability that affects every part of his life - and mine. And now he knows this and so do his siblings. It breaks my heart into a million pieces."

King added, "This post isn't for sympathy - no special needs parent wants sympathy - it's for awareness. Sometimes we don't know our neighbor's full story, so let's dig deeper for an extra ounce of empathy. It took me over a week to post this because I was so devastated. And as for CP, it can kiss my pink ass. I hate it."