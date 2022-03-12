Traci Braxton Dead at 50 From Cancer, Braxton Family and Stars Pay Tribute

Getty

"She fought to the end and today she's at peace," wrote Traci's son, Kevin Surratt Jr.

Celebrities and the Braxton family are mourning the death of Traci Braxton, who passed away at 50 following a private battle with esophageal cancer.

The "Braxton Family Value" star's death was first reported by TMZ on Saturday morning, with Traci's husband, Kevin Surratt, confirming the sad news to the outlet with a statement.

"We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory," he said.

Following the news, stars took to social media to pay tribute to Traci, including her sisters: Toni, Towanda and Trina Braxton. The singers -- who, along with Traci and Tamar Braxton, were all founding members of the R&B group The Braxtons -- posted a black-and-white group photo of all five Braxton sisters.

Alongside the image, Toni, 54, Towanda, 48, and Trina, 47, all shared a touching statement on behalf of the Braxton family.

"It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci," the message began. "Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly."

The statement continued, "Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever. Love,

The Braxton Family."

Traci's son Kevin Surratt Jr. posted an emotional tribute to his mother on Instagram. "When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I'm going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she's at peace," he captioned a photo of himself hugging his mom. "I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I'm at peace knowing she's isn't in pain anymore. I love you ma I'm going to miss you."

WE tv, the network in which "Braxton Family Values" aired, released a statement on social media, writing, "Traci Braxton has been in the lives of TV viewers for years and will always be part of the WE tv family. Gone far too soon, we celebrate her life and memory and send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Braxton family during this difficult time. Her light and spirit live on."

Meanwhile, Rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris both honored Traci on Instagram, posting an image of the TV personality surrounded by clouds and doves.

"Prayers up for the entire Braxton Family 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊," T.I. wrote, while Tiny captioned her post, "Pest In Paradise @therealtracibraxton she was truly a ray of Sunshine every time I was around. With one of the biggest & brightest spirit u will ever come in contact with. Sending prayers of love, strength & peace to the Braxton’s family from our family..🙏🏽💔😍."

Rapper Missy Elliott tweeted a clip that went viral following Traci's death. The video featured Traci sharing loving words for her sisters, complimenting each of them.

"It's like she left these words with her sisters to always remember…," Missy wrote alongside the clip. "May God give the family STRENGTH, Rest in Paradise Traci you will not be forgotten."

"The Real" host Loni Love also reacted to Traci's passing on Twitter, writing, "My sincere condolences to The Braxton family.. Traci was talented, funny and a joy to be around.. prayers of comfort to all."

See how stars are paying tribute to Traci's death on social media, below.

😔🕊🙏🏾 It’s like she left these words with her sisters to always remember… May God give the family STRENGTH🙏🏾 Rest in Paradise Traci you will not be forgotten💜 https://t.co/A53mvo4I8C — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 12, 2022 @MissyElliott

My sincere condolences to The Braxton family.. Traci was talented, funny and a joy to be around.. prayers of comfort to all. https://t.co/zZK7DRNUDr — Loni Love (@LoniLove) March 12, 2022 @LoniLove

This is just so heartbreaking… rest in peace, Traci Braxton, and deepest condolences to this incredible family, who have given us all so much joy through their musical artistry, and the love and sometimes raw realness of their sisterhood that they feel like OUR family, too.💔😢 https://t.co/aUk0Wh1FWz — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) March 12, 2022 @JoyAnnReid

Praying for the Braxton family.



Rest In Peace, Traci.



🖤 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 12, 2022 @BerniceKing

Our condolences to the Braxton Family for the tragic loss of dear sister Traci. Our hearts go out to you all at this difficult time. Prayers from our family to yours. 💔 pic.twitter.com/IDIRXuVZov — Sister Sledge (@SisterSledge_) March 12, 2022 @SisterSledge_