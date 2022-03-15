Bella Hadid Regrets Getting Nose Job at 14, Talks Health Struggles As She Covers Vogue

Ethan James Green/Vogue

The supermodel also reflected on comparisons to her older sister and fellow model, Gigi Hadid, and shared how it's affected her.

Bella Hadid is opening up about the years-long rumors claiming that she's had plastic surgery.

In a wide-ranging interview with Vogue for their April 2022 cover story, the supermodel admitted that she's had plastic surgery, revealing she got a nose job at the age of 14. However, Bella said she regrets going under the knife.

"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she explained. "I think I would have grown into it."

Bella went on to address rumors in which she's been accused of bringing photos of supermodel Carla Bruni into the plastic surgeon's office as well as "getting her eyes lifted," "jaw shaved" and "lips filled." The 25-year-old denied that she's had any of the procedures, pointing out how people have cited a photo of her as a teen to claim that she's had work done.

"People think I fully f---ed with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I'm pretty sure you don't look the same now as you did at 13, right?" Bella told Vogue. "I have never used filler. Let's just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it's not for me. Whoever thinks I've gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called -- it's face tape! The oldest trick in the book."

Also in the profile, Bella opened up about physical and mental health struggles, including depression, anxiety and Lyme disease, as well as body image issues.

She said that for three years she would wake up crying, and would find herself doing the same in almost all of her private moments.

The model said that in January 2021, she experienced burnout, and dyed her hair more than once.

After her mental health worsened, including "waking up in nearly suicidal despair" for weeks, Bella attended a treatment program in Tennessee for two and a half weeks. As for how she was able to heal, Bella said she credits adding medication and therapy, in particular.

Bella -- who, in addition to Lyme, has been diagnosed with babesiosis and hypothyroidism -- also recalled how she was prescribed Adderall in high school for inattention, however, the medication, which is a known appetite suppressant, led to anorexia.

"I was on this calorie-counting app, which was like the devil to me," Bella said. "I'd pack my little lunch with my three raspberries, my celery stick."

While she has a good relationship with food now, Bella expressed, as Vogue noted, that "the dysmorphic feelings" have remained, admitting that, "I can barely look in the mirror to this day because of that period in my life."

Meanwhile, Bella also reflected on being compared to her older sister and fellow model, Gigi Hadid, 26, and shared how it's affected her.

"I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn't as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing," she told Vogue. "I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety -- what was I doing getting into this business?"

To make it, Bella said she became a "good actress" and never missed an appointment, fitting, or meeting for seven years despite her internal struggles.