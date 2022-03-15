Elderly Asian Woman Punched 125 Times in the Head in Sickening Attack Caught on Video

YouTube/Yonkers Police Department

He then stomped on her 7 times, and spat on her, according to authorities

A New York man has been charged with attempted murder and a hate crime after a sickening assault was captured on camera, per authorities.

On Friday just after 6PM, police responded to reports of "a dispute" at an apartment building in Yonkers; they were told a woman was bleeding at the scene and that the suspect was standing outside.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 67-year-old Asian woman, suffering from severe facial injuries. They took 42-year-old Tammel Esco into custody without incident.

But it wasn't until they watched the building's surveillance footage did they realize just how heinous the crime was.

The video shows the victim slowly pushing her wheeled cart in through the first door of the building; she takes out her keys and is about to open the second, when a man enters the vestibule behind her.

Without warning, he swings a vicious right hook to the back of her head, sending her sprawling face first to the ground. He then proceeds to punch her 124 more times:

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The difficult to watch footage shows him standing over her, methodically alternating fists as he mercilessly pummels her head and face, over and over, for more than a minute.

He then stands up, stomps on her seven more times, and spits on her.

Afterwards, he calmly walks outside as if nothing happened, leaving the elderly victim a barely-moving bloody wreck.

She suffered multiple contusions and lacerations to her head and face, facial bone fractures, and bleeding on the brain. Miraculously, she is currently listed in stable condition and is recovering in hospital.

She was later able to tell police she had seen the suspect standing outside the building as she made her way home. As she walked past him, she said he called her an "Asian bitch". She ignored him and made her way inside, seconds before his brutal assault.

"Hate crimes are beyond intolerable in our city. I applaud our Yonkers Police for swiftly apprehending this violent criminal and removing him from our streets," Mayor Mike Spano said in a statement.

"I expect the suspect to be charged to the fullest extent of the law for his heinous actions. I continue to keep the victim and her family in our thoughts and prayers."

Commissioner John J. Mueller called it "one of the most appalling attacks I have ever seen; to beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so."

"This defendant must be held to the maximum punishment allowed by law to send a clear message that hateful, violent behavior will not be tolerated in our communities."

Esco is charged with one felony count of attempted murder as a hate crime, and one felony count of assault as a hate crime. He is being held without bail, scheduled to appear in court on March 25.

According to the New York Times, he has 14 previous arrests on his rap sheet, half of them on felony charges.

He was convicted of assault in 2011, but released from prison on parole in October of 2013, two-and-a-half years into his three+ year sentence.

Reports of Anti-Asian violence have surged amid the Covid pandemic in many American cities, most prominently in New York.

On Monday, Andrew Yang's wife Evelyn posted a video of dozens of elderly Asian women lining up around the block to get free pepper spray distributed by Soar Over Hate.