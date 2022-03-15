Sharna Burgess Shares Achingly Beautiful Pregnancy Video, Including Sweet Moment with Late Father

Instagram

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro's father passed away on January 28, one month after she and Brian Austin Green shared their pregnancy news with him.

Sharna Burgess has not yet delivered her baby with Brian Austin Green, but she already has her friends, family and followers in tears after a stunningly powerful video she shared to her Instagram page.

The video chronicles the "Dancing with the Stars" pro's pregnancy journey to this point, with a special focus on the most pivotal moments thus far. Those include the exact moment she found out she was pregnant, as well as the moment each of her parents found out.

The video has become even more poignant and meaningful after the passing of Burgess' father on January 28, which she revealed was just one month after she filmed the moment she and Green shared the news.

"My dad loved Brian, and shared with me how grateful he was that I had found an amazing man," she wrote alongside that portion of her video. "And when he found out he was finally a grandfather, he hugged us both and said, ‘That’s magic.’"

She added, "He passed away only a month later, and some part of me thinks he was holding on to see that I was OK. That I am safe and loved and truly happy."

That moment was on her mind as she posted the video, which she edited herself. "I can’t watch this without crying," she captioned her share. "It’s the handshake between Bri and my Dad that gets me every time. Can a heart be broken and full at the same time about the same moment? Mine feels that way."

On a lighter note, during the portion of the video where she shared the news with her mother, Burgess shared that her mom actually dropped an f-bomb when she got the news.

She also poked fun at one of the errors in her video captioning, where she got the date she found out her pregnancy wrong, crediting "#pregnancybrain" for the win. There were a few other minor errors, as well, but she has no intention of reposting.

The sentiment remains powerful and there's even a beauty in those minor errors as it makes it even more raw and real.

"3 months to go until I step into the role of Parent," Burgess noted in her caption. "I have no idea what I’m doing but I’m surrounded by people that do. People I love and trust deeply. And, I trust my own instincts and nurturing nature. I know I’m meant for this. I’m meant for him 💕🥜"

Well, if there ever was a reason to delete and repost, it might be to expand the film to include the rest of her journey through the birth of her son in a few months time.

Burgess was bombarded with love and support from her "DWTS" co-stars, with Lindsay Arnold echoing Burgess' sentiment, commenting, "Oh my goodness 😭😭😭😭 I am BAWLING."

Keo Motsepe dropped dozens of heart emojis, while Sasha Farber and Pasha Pashkov dropped quite a bit fewer (but we're sure they meant just as much love sent). Meanwhile, Daniella Karagach echoed both sentiments with emojis expressing both love and her own tears.

Burgess has been chronicling her journey throughout on her Instagram page, clearly soaking in every moment of it. In her share on Sunday, she teased the video posted on Monday, and spoke about how emotional it was putting it together.

"Seeing my Dad in videos I haven’t watched since he passed was both beautiful and hard," she revealed in the caption. "There aren’t words for how grateful I am that we got to share those moments before he left. 🤍" You can check out her full message below: