Vanderpump Rules Stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Call It Quits After 12 Years of Marriage

The Bravo stars broke the news in separate Instagram posts where they expressed deep love for one another -- and revealed whose idea it was.

After 12 years of marriage, it's the end of the journey for "Vanderpump Rules" stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, with it becoming pretty clear that the couple is divorcing.

Both reality stars shared the news via their respective Instagram pages with different messages. Though neither dropped the d-bomb directly, Tom did write, "I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful."

That doesn't mean it's not happening, though. It could just mean that he can't bring himself to say it or write it just yet.

For her part, Katie shared the end of their union with a heartfelt message in the spirit of being "open about my life with you." She wrote of the end of their marriage, but noted that "this ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose."

She went on to say, "We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain" saying that she will "cherish" their friendship.

"Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness," she concluded her thoughts, thanking her fans and friends for "the kind words and support."

Tom was a little less poetic in his phrasing, opening his lengthy post with the phrase," Well this sucks." He followed that up by asking, "How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f------ canned Instagram caption?"

Rather than use the "D" word, Tom instead said that he and Katie "are separating," saying he was intending to "clear the air on some rumors floating around."

Like Katie, he emphasized that there are not necessarily any sides on this separation. He noted that he's not looking for sympathy and he's not the victim in this situation. He also said, "[I] fully respect Katie's decision," making it clear that this was her call.

He added, though, that they've had "healthy, productive conversations about it," noting that it would be "far sadder" for her to stay in the relationship if she was not happy.

While he acknowledged that people will make judgments, he asked only that they "be kind." He also agreed that he might make those same judgments after watching the couple on "VPR."

But he insisted that they have "had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible" over the years. He did finally acknowledge the "D"-word in the third slide of his statement, expressing that he still has "so much" love for Katie.

"I don't think we were ever a model couple," he wrote, "Maybe we are model divorcees. A dubious title I suppose."

Rumors did start to circulate about the status of the couple's marriage after Katie was spotted without her wedding ring earlier this week in another Instagram post. She also raised a few eyebrows last month, per People, sharing a quote from Kim Kardashian's Vogue interview about her own divorce from Kanye West.

The couple actually got married twice through the course of the show. Back in 2016, they were wed in a ceremony officiated by Lisa Vanderpump, but it turns out they never got their paperwork in order. So they did it again in 2019.