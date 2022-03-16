Body Cam Shows San Diego Woman Shot Dead by Officers She Stabbed for Serving Eviction Notice

YouTube/San Diego Sheriff's Department

The chaotic footage shows Yan Li running at multiple officers with a large knife.

An eviction notice turned fatal in San Diego when police shot an enraged woman who stabbed an officer in the chest.

On Friday, San Diego Sheriff's Department (warning: graphic content) posted footage of the harrowing incident, which was captured on multiple officer's body cams.

On March 3, deputies had gone to the West Beech Street 5th floor condo to serve an eviction notice on 47-year-old Yan Li, and as the footage shows — things escalated quickly.

After opening the door and confirming her identity, Deputy Jason Bunch hands her the notice — and notices she is holding a large kitchen knife.

"Put the knife down right know of I'm gonna f--king..." he warns, unholstering his gun. "Put your knife down. Put the f--king knife down!"

"You put your gun down!" she retorts. "How do I know you're not an intruder?"

Radioing for back up while holding her at gunpoint, the Deputy warns her repeatedly he will shoot her if she does not drop the knife, which she is now brandishing.

"You come at me with that knife, I will shoot you — you understand?" he warns. He also tells her several times to "put the gun down", although she is not holding one.

"I am not afraid," she shouts as the screaming escalates. "Hey there is a fake police here!"

She then tosses the paperwork out the door and manages to slam it shut before the Deputy can stop her.

Several more deputies and officers from San Diego Police Department, including a K-9 unit, join the 45-minute stand-off, as Li can be heard furiously shouting back from inside the apartment, refusing to come out.

According to SDSD, while camped outside, the building manager and a maintenance worker arrived and told them that Li had threatened them with a knife the day before.

"Based on this reported crime, there was a threat to public safety," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "This is also probable cause to arrest Li for assault with a deadly weapon."

But Li would ultimately not be arrested.

As the footage shows, several officers force their way into the apartment, and demand Li reveal and disarm herself. She can be seen in a bedroom — still holding the knife.

One officer demands she put her hands up, but she refuses; he fires two bean bag rounds at her. Then she lunges.

Chaos erupts as the officers retreat out of the apartment, as Li runs at them with the knife. Several of the officers fall over each other as they tumble out into the hallway.

According to SDSD, one of the K-9 handlers was stabbed in the chest. Four of the officers open fire as she bursts though the door — still lunging with the knife — and Li drops to the ground. She died at the scene.

"Three members of the San Diego Sheriff's Department fired their service weapons during this incident. They are being identified as Sergeant Daniel Nickel (29-year veteran), Deputy Javier Medina (23-year veteran), and Deputy David Williams (14-year veteran)," SDSD said in its release.

"The San Diego Police Officer who fired his service weapon is Rogelio Medina, a 13-year veteran with the Department. Officer Medina is assigned to the Canine Unit."

The officer who was stabbed, who was not identified, was taken to UCSD Medical Center, and later released.

"When the Homicide Unit completes its investigation, it will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to determine if the officers bear any criminal liability for their actions," the Sheriff's Department said.