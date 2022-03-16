Teresa Giudice's Fiancé Luis Ruelas Denies Abusing Ex In Front of Her Kids on RHONJ

Bravo

"I just got one question, about the physical violence s--- that we're hearing," Tiki Barber asked Ruelas on Tuesday's episode.

Teresa Giudice's man Luis "Louie" Ruelas was in the hot seat on the latest episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," as he met up with the other House-husbands for a guys night out.

As he sat down to join some of the other men on the show for dinner, he was met with a good grilling from Tiki Barber, who's married to "friend" of the Housewives Traci Johnson. He wanted to know about the abuse allegations levied against Luis, which were resurfaced by Margaret Josephs and alleged he got physical with an ex in front of her children. Margaret has also mentioned rumors claiming his own family thought he was "bad news" and a "horrible dude."

"Yeah, I've had a couple of bad relationships, but I'm sure every guy at this table has a girl that'll talk bad about you, and say something different or opposite of the truth," Louie said generally about his past, before Tiki got more specific about the situation.

"I just got one question, about the physical violence s--- that we're hearing," said Barber, saying his wife wanted to know what was really going on.

"Physical violence? There's no physical violence. There's no truth to that," said Ruelas. "There's a couple of very angry exes very thirsty for attention, so no."

"Let me let you in on a little secret: the girl you're referring to, I heard a rumor that she stabbed her husband with a butcher knife," he then claimed, saying he heard that gossip while they were together and still got engaged to her. "Stupid," he added.

With Teresa, he said he's "finally getting to a place where you can say, this is finally the one."

While Teresa's brother Joe Gorga thought the whole situation was "weird," he decided he was going to "keep my mouth shut" so he could stay in her life.

The next day, Teresa seemed aggravated that Tiki went there with her boyfriend, feeling as if Johnson was using her husband to do her dirty work.

"Why was his wife saying things? I don't even know her. First she gets involved with my family, now she's using her husband to do detective work?" said Teresa. "Back the f--- up. I have a bad taste in my mouth. I want to protect our love bubble."

Ruelas, however, seemed unbothered, as the two went full steam ahead with their one-year anniversary.

As Teresa spoke with her daughters ahead of her special date night, Gia admitted she was "very skeptical" of Luis at first.

"Because of things you were hearing? He had past relationships, they were not good, but you can't go based on that," Teresa replied. "If you look at me, I went away [to jail]."

"Louis's an amazing guy, you guys know, otherwise I wouldn't be doing this. Your mom's pretty smart," she added. "You guys see how he treats me. He's like the best guy ever. I love him, I really do."

Gia added that after all Teresa's been through in the past with her father, Joe Giudice, "it's so nice to see her so in love and so happy."

While T and Luis enjoyed a romantic anniversary date together, his past will continue to haunt him going forward -- as a preview showed Joe Gorga once again confronting him over it, while Margaret brought up the abuse allegations again specifically.