Josh Peck on How He Allegedly Confronted Drake Bell After Wedding Drama: 'Go Apologize to My Wife'

Getty

Bell's wife, however, says Peck is a "f---ing liar."

Josh Peck has reignited old beef with former costar Drake Bell.

During an appearance on the "BFFs" podcast on Wednesday, the "How I Met Your Father" actor shared his side of the story after the two had a very public falling out when Peck declined to invite Bell to his 2017 wedding to wife Paige O'Brien. At the time, Bell called out Peck on social media for the apparent diss -- before the two eventually ran into each other in person at the MTV Video Music Awards a few months later.

"I remember we were at the MTV Video Music Awards and I see him there and he sees me. I go up to him, and this might be the most Sopranos thing I have ever done, I looked at him and I go, 'Go apologize to my wife right now,'" Peck claimed in a new interview. "He made a beeline for my wife and I see him do a whole 5-minute performance of an apology."

Bell and Peck rose to fame together on their Nickelodeon show "Drake & Josh" from 2004-2007, before going their separate ways when the series ended. But on the day of Peck's nuptials, Bell publicly posted about not being invited to the wedding.

"True colors have come out today," the singer wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss you brother." On the podcast, the "Turner and Hooch" star recalled how he had received angry messages from Bell on his big day.

"I am getting married that night and I see these text messages from him like cursing me out and coming for me. On the night of my wedding," Peck continued. "It's delusional because it is like, 'Bro, it is like we worked at Coffee Bean together when we were 16. I am sorry that I am 31 now and I might have lost your number.'"

"It was just unfortunate the way it worked out. It was one of the few times in my life where I went blind and my emotions put me in that place," Peck continued. "The dirty little secret was that I knew that Drake and I didn't stay in touch for ten years since we made the show. But no one needed to know that. I was happy to just die with that secret that we made this thing that people really loved but we weren't that close."

Since the release of the podcast and subsequent headlines about the interview, Bell's wife Janet took to Instagram to clap back at Peck's version of events. In a series of Instagram Story videos, Janet accused the actor of lying about or embellishing the VMA interaction.

"Josh Peck is a total piece of s---," she began. "I stay quiet until lies happen."

"I was literally there, heard it all. Drake was never threatened by Josh like ever. That's actually hilarious that he would be a tough guy, bro you're not tough," Janet said. "Also, yeah Drake apologized, you asked him nicely to, you said 'Could you apologize to my wife?' and Drake was like 'Absolutely' and he did and it was great."

"We actually hung out after that multiple times," she concluded, "We've talked multiple times since then so you're a f--king liar, a f--king liar Josh."