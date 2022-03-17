Lego Zelenskyy and Molotov Cocktails Instantly Sell Out

Facebook/Citizen Brick

Citizen Brick raised $145k for Ukraine.

They're yellow and blue, they stick together like nothing else, they are loved all over the world right now, and despite being small — MY GOD does it hurt when you try step on them.

Lego and Ukraine have a lot in common. Which is perhaps what makes this union by Citizen Brick so perfect.

The company, which sells custom-made Lego pieces, is selling a $100 Volodymyr Zelenskyy figure to raise humanitarian funds for the people of Ukraine. Or at least it was, until it almost instantly sold out.

The same thing happened to its $10 Molotov cocktails.

Dressed in his now familiar green fatigues and rocking his trademark stubble, the minifigure is unmistakable as the heroic Ukrainian President.

The cocktails meanwhile, are as adorable as a weapon designed to maim or kill can be, with its little blue and yellow flag on the bottle and tiny flame atop.

Citizen Brick sold out of its initial run — with all profits going to @directrelief providing medical supplies to Ukrainian refugees — despite their Instagram post being taken down because of the pictures of their toy firebombs. ("Go figure," the company shrugged.)

"We we[re] able to raise $16,540!!!" they gushed in a post last week.

"As you may have noticed, the minifigs sold out almost immediately. We made as many as possible in a frantic 24 hrs, with the CB crew coming in on their day off to print."

Then on Wednesday, the company announced that due to the overwhelming interest, they were doing a second run, with the hopes of raising $100k for the charity.

They raised exactly $145,388.

"Due to the limited supply of necessary parts, we won't be able to make more," Citizen Brick said. "We hope that you will consider making a direct donation to Direct Relief or another relevant charity instead.⁠"

Citizen Brick is not officially affiliated with the Lego company, which has strict rules against selling sets depicting real-world modern warfare. The Danish toy giant doesn't seem to mind other companies reselling the customized product, though, in what is a thriving online market.

According to some commenters on Instagram, some people were trying to hawk Zelenskyy Legos on eBay for as much as $350 — which they deemed in bad taste — although the purported listing seems to have disappeared.

Ukraine's official Instagram page, applauding the fundraiser (though erroneously crediting the official Lego company), had one more request:

"Lego, reserve some bricks for us, we will need them to rebuild our cities and villages."