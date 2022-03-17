Netflix Is Test Charging Users Who Share Account Passwords Outside Of Their Households

Getty

And gave a price breakdown in the trial countries

Netflix is trying out new ways to discourage password sharing across multiple households.

The streaming giant announced on Wednesday that it would test charging users across Central and South America after it has "been working on ways to enable members who share [Netflix accounts] outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more."

In a statement released under the heading "Paying to Share Netflix Outside Your Household" on its website stated that "features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans" have "created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared."

"As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members,” it continued.

Netflix's director of product innovation, Chengyi Long, confirmed that the streaming platform was launching and had been testing new features aimed towards eliminating password sharing, including an option for subscribers to "add sub accounts for up to two people they don't live with."

Other feature options include allowing subscribers to transfer profile information like viewing history and recommendations into a new account or the "extra member sub account."

As of now, the company is testing the features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru before potentially making the options global, "we'll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world."

The cost breakdown is 2,380 CLP in Chile, 7.9 PEN in Peru -- and perhaps most telling for US subscribers -- $2.99 USD in Costa Rica, per the Netflix site.

"We recognize that people have many entertainment choices, so we want to ensure any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all our great TV and films," the statement noted.

The announcement comes two months after Netflix announced that it would be increasing its membership prices.

At the time a representative for the site told People Magazine, "We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we're committed to delivering an even better experience for our members."