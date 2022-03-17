Peta Murgatroyd Shares Emotional Ukraine Post, Talks Maksim Being 'Home for Now' and Daily Struggle

Instagram/Peta Murgatroyd

"I have terrible days because I just can't get this out of my head."

Peta Murgatroyd, whose husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy recently escaped Ukraine, says she is "struggling to get through" the days amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share an emotional video, saying the crisis "is continually breaking my heart."

"I'm struggling to get through some days," she said. "Sometimes I have great days, other days I have terrible days because I just can't get this out of my head."

"I've walked those streets, I've been there. It is such a beautiful country," she said of Ukraine. "And the children that are dying right now..."

Peta also urged her fans and followers to watch the harrowing footage that she had shared on her Instagram feed that depicted Ukraine being bombarded with several explosive attacks.

Although she said her husband is "home for now", Peta stated firmly that "does not mean that we aren't continually doing stuff to try to help, and we aren't continually thinking about what's going on there every single day. Please be aware of that."

Earlier this month, when Maksim successfully escaped Ukraine and returned to America, Peta expressed her relief on Instagram alongside a series of photos documenting their reunion.

"I never thought our family would be directly affected by this in our lifetime," she captioned the post. "I never thought what we are seeing on our TVs was a reality in 2022. I have never hugged him so tight. Shaking and forever grateful."