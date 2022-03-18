Briana DeJesus Denies Hooking Up with Kailyn Lowry's Ex, Reacts to 'Ridiculously Frivolous' Lawsuit

Instagram

The reality star also sounds off on Lowry deciding not to film the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2.

The war of words between "Teen Mom 2" stars Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry is heating up, with the former calling out the latter with a lengthy, scathing new statement following ongoing beef on the MTV reality show.

The two have gone at it for years, but really escalated after Lowry filed a defamation suit against DeJesus in 2021, claiming Briana "asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez", with whom Kailyn shares sons Lux and Creed. While he alleged she struck him during the argument, Lowry denied things ever turned physical and the charges were later dropped.

Viewers saw Briana find out about the lawsuit in the season premiere this month, before things got even worse between her and Kail when DeJesus decided to do an interview on Lopez's podcast. When Lowry heard her ex would be back on the show, she refused to film.

In a new statement to Celebuzz, DeJesus addressed the ongoing drama and defended herself from any gossip out there linking her romantically to Lopez.

"While she went ahead and filed this ridiculously frivolous lawsuit against me -- and has continued to pursue it to the full extent -- I have continued to take the high road," began Briana, who said Lowry threw the first stone in their never-ending feud by attacking her for dating Kail's other ex Javi Marroquin. "I was never her friend before the show ... I didn't break girl code," she added.

When it comes to the podcast interview, she noted that Lowry had her ex Devoin appear on hers in the past, before denying any hookups with Lopez. "And for once and for all - no, I never slept with Chris, regardless of what Kail wants to keep intimating," she wrote, "I have no interest in him in that manner and never did."

She went on to accuse Lowry of painting her "as some type of harlot," saying she won't be slut shamed before basically doing that to Kail for having "three different baby daddies" ... including one who still tried "to get busy in the WaWa parking lot."

DeJesus then brought up Lowry's absence from the most recent episode, after Kail pulled out over Lopez's appearance. "At least I am not afraid to air my life out on TV," she wrote, "Kail can't even confront her demons on TV as the second they arise she pulls the plug and refuses to film."

"I refuse to be a victim of her abuse any longer though and will not stay silent," she concluded. "While I could sue her for her actions and continued lies about me, my lawyer and I believe in the first amendment. If she wants to continue to make a complete a------ out of herself we will let her and she can be judged in the court of public opinion."

Though she continues to hold out hope they can address there issues face to face at a "Teen Mom" reunion, Briana added, "But sadly I don’t think Kailyn is in that place nor will ever be. And that's that."