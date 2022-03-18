Melissa Gorga Reacts to Finding Out on TV She's Not a Bridesmaid in Teresia Giudice's Wedding

Getty

Fans were surprised on Tuesday night when Teresa Giudice told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga would not be one of her eight bridesmaids.

But they weren't the only one hearing this news for the first time. Apparently, Giudice had not yet clued Gorga in on her decision. Giudice admitted as much when Cohen pressed her on if she'd had that conversation.

"I did find out on TV that I’m not going to be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid," Gorga said on the latest episode of her "Melissa Gorga on Display" podcast. But she also doesn't seem all that bothered by it, saying she's fine with it, whatever Giudice decides is perfectly fine.

"I understand," she said. "To each their own." She later joked, "She probably would've put me in an ugly dress anyway."

Gorga said that she had "pretty much assumed" she would not be one of Giudice's bridesmaids when the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star walks down the aisle to marry Luis Ruelas in the summer, thinking her sister-in-law might just have her four daughters by her side.

It doesn't sound as if Guidice and Gorga have spoken since Giudice's announcement and Gorga recording her podcast, which came out on Thursday, as she didn't have any further clarity about who Giudice might choose other than her daughters to expand to eight.

"I guess my big caution is, are her new sisters-in-law in the wedding?" she mused. "Is it a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters, her four beautiful daughters, and like a couple of her friends? I think if that’s the case then that makes perfect sense."

She also thought it "makes perfect sense for Teresa" if they were incorporating Giudice's future sister-in-laws as bridesmaids, while excluding Gorga at the same time.

The bottom line is that despite the bombshell announcement, and the fact didn't hear it from Guidice herself but rather from "WWHL," Gorga has no hard feelings about whatever Giudice has decided.

"I’m very happy that she’s happy. I love to see her smile when she’s with Louie so whatever she decides. It’s her wedding and I will be fine with it," she said.

She also said that it's been important for her and the other "Housewives" to show support for Giudice and Ruelas as they prepare for their wedding, noting that they haven't trashed them or even really spoken negative about the couple on the show.

"It’s because we want her to be happy and we want it to be good," Gorga explained. "So I hope she sees that and realizes that, and I wish her nothing but happiness and I’m sure her wedding will be absolutely beautiful."

Gorga said she only brought it up because the media had been reaching out to her about it since Guidice's big reveal on Tuesday. "I just wanted to touch on it a little bit so everyone can stop asking me."