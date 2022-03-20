Maren Morris Defends Topless Playboy Shoot That Got 'A Lot of Hate' -- Gets Shamed All Over Again

Getty

"I see this kind of comment a lot on country music accounts at me, soooooo GET OVER IT."

Maren Morris is still proud of her topless Playboy appearance, even if her critics had a hard time with it -- and are apparently still struggling to get over themselves.

On Friday, ahead of the release of her new album "Humble Quest," the country music superstar took to Instagram to reminisce about her controversial decision to be proud of her body and own her sexuality by choosing to appear in the magazine.

She also acknowledged the backlash she got when she did it, writing, "I did Playboy in 2019 and got a lot of hate at the time, but I’m the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here."

She went on to tell all the haters, "We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way. Don’t sleep on us. We tell your down home stories in the most unflinching, gorgeous lane."

Well, it didn't take long for modern country music fans to echo the haters of the late 2010s, slapping their judgment all over the beautiful and powerful image she shared from the shoot.

But Morris wasn't there for it in 2019 and she's certainly not there for it in 2022. When one commenter wrote, "Please dress appropriate," as captured by Us Weekly," Morris didn't hesitate to not only reply.

She also shared the comment and her epic reply to her IG Stories to emphasize what women have to deal with -- and even more in country music, where some fans have this narrowly conservative view of what should and shouldn't be acceptable.

"RESPECT 4 MOM BOOBZ," Morris hilariously comment back to the original poster. In her Stories, she noted, "I see this kind of comment a lot on country music accounts at me, soooooo GET OVER IT."

Another commenter wrote, "Its sad that people feel like they need to show off their body to be liked," with a commenter agreeing, "yes! It’s not empowering to get naked in front of a camera, it’s sad."

Morris didn't jump into this discussion, nor most of the others that cropped up, but plenty of her fans had her back anyway, with one telling these commenters, "It is sad that you think you have the right to judge another women’s choices."

Morris did get a lot of love and support in the post, as well, including from many of her famous friends. "Wow Wow," commented Amanda Kloots with three fire emojis, while Kyle Richards matched her emoji for emoji with the additional comment, "Holy smoke show."

Leann Rimes defended Morris' photoshoot, and decisions about her own body, commenting, "I adore this photo! You look stunning! The ones talking shit are only DYING to let this side of themselves out. Expression, not repression."

Love in the form of heart emojis came in from Mickey Guyton and Jenna Dewan, while Carson Kressley came in with the applause, applause, applause for Morris' message.