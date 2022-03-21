Adrien Brody Says This Major Hollywood Star Tried to Get Him to Boycott the 2003 Oscars

Getty

The same year he won the Academy Award for The Pianist

Adrien Brody says Jack Nicholson attempted to convince him and the other three Best Actor nominees to boycott the Academy Awards in 2003.

The actor, who ended up snagging the honor that year for "The Pianist", recalled the encounter with Nicholson nearly two decades ago during an interview with the Sunday Times.

He told the publication that the Hollywood legend had him and fellow nominees Michael Caine, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Nicolas Cage over to his house to feel them out regarding a boycott that year.

The case he was making -- over some stogies and scotch -- had to do with the US invasion of Iraq, which began just a few days before the Hollywood ceremony.

"I said, 'I don’t know about you guys, but I'm going,'" the now 48-year-old recounted. "I said, 'I kind of have to show up. My parents are coming. This doesn't come around too often. I know you guys are all winners. You can sit it out. But I can't.'"

It seems the "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" star's plea did little to convince anyone of a boycott as they all attended the ceremony that year.

However, other stars did skip the Oscars in protest including Elizabeth Taylor, Will Smith, Angelina Jolie, Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise, per The Guardian.

Brody went on to become the youngest person to win Best Actor at 29 years old.

During his acceptance speech he referenced Iraq, noting, "I'm filled with a lot of sadness tonight because I'm accepting an award at such a strange time."

"My experience of making this film made me very aware of the sadness and the dehumanization of people at the times of war, and the repercussions of war."