Drake Bell Opens Up About Josh Peck Rift and What 'Bugged' Him About Costar's Recent Interview

Getty

"We've had our ups and downs. We've had times when we wanted to kill each other. We were like brothers."

The cyclical drama between Drake Bell and Josh Peck lives on, with Bell now responding to comments Peck made about him and the alleged confrontation they had at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Quick recap: In 2017, Peck declined to invite his former "Drake & Josh" costar to his wedding to Paige O'Brien, prompting some nasty tweets from Bell in which he said ties between them were "officially cut." According to an interview Peck did with the BFFs podcast last week, Josh confronted Drake at the VMAs and said that in "the most 'Sopranos' thing" he'd ever done, he forced Bell to "Go apologize to my wife right now.'"

After Drake's wife went on an expletive-filled rant about Peck last week, she joined her husband on the inaugural episode of their new podcast, "Drake and Janet," to further share their side of the story.

The couple began their "Drake and Janet" podcast referencing Josh's claim he had approached the singer "Sopranos"-style.

"Like what bad things could have happened?" Janet asked podcast listeners. Drake echoed her sentiments and shared the course of events in his perspective, "[Josh] goes, 'Hey man, you don't need to say 'sorry' to me but I really need you to say sorry to Paige.' And I was like, 'Yeah, dude, absolutely.' Like, I want to say sorry to Paige. And that was it."

To Bell, what had bothered him the most was not how Peck had detailed the "confrontation" but his claims that the former on-screen step brothers didn't have a relationship.

During his interview, Peck said, "The dirty little secret was that I knew that Drake and I didn't stay in touch for ten years since we made the show. But no one needed to know that. I was happy to just die with that secret that we made this thing that people really loved but we weren't that close."

"It's delusional because it is like, 'Bro, it is like we worked at Coffee Bean together when we were 16. I am sorry that I am 31 now and I might have lost your number,'" he added.

"That's what bugged me about it," Drake admitted, "was that he's like, 'Oh, we weren't friends.'"

According to the couple, they had interacted with Josh multiple times in the years leading up to his nuptials. Janet said they had attended a Christmas party together and claimed Peck even supported Drake at his album release party. Bell also shared that he had texted Peck his congratulations after the news of his engagement to his wife Paige.

"But I was bummed," Drake said in reference to his tweets at the time. "I was like, man, that sucks, like I wish I could have been there for you. And I think really what it was, was like, why I said what I said, was because Josh and I've always had our ups and downs and all this stuff and I don't know why, maybe it's just because we were kids and we had our own demons and stuff."