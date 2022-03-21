Simon Rex on The Fate of His Red Rocket Prosthetic Penis

Getty

Simon Rex believes one prop from the set of "Red Rocket" deserves to be in a museum.

In an interview with People at Saturday's 33rd Producers Guild of America Awards, the 47-year-old actor told the publication that he "wasn't allowed" to keep the prosthetic penis he wore in the film.

"I don't think that was an option, but it will be in a museum one day," before saying he liked the idea of donating the piece to the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month in his acceptance speech for Best Male Lead at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, Rex disclosed a bombshell about his nude appearance in the critically-acclaimed film.

The "Scary Movie" actor confessed that he had actually worn a prosthesis for the scene in question, "I finally had to let it be known."

"I just had fun with it, and me and Sean Baker ... we agreed that we were going to keep it mysterious, and not say whether or not that was really me naked," Rex explained. "And at that point, after we won the Spirit Award, I said, 'It's time to tell people.' We did this for eight months. We somehow got away with it for eight months. It was just time to let people know."

In "Red Rocket" Simon portrays Mikey Saber, a washed-up porn star and conman who returns to his hometown in Texas with the intention of plotting his way back into the big leagues.

Simon has described the Sean Baker directed film and what it has done for his career as "very surreal." Rex first rose to popularity as a Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein model in the 1990s. He went on to have roles in film and television, including the "Scary Movie" franchise.

"It's been very surreal, because we've all been living in this strange time together, in this 'Twilight Zone' pandemic, strange times collectively that we're all in," he explained to the publication. "So if you add, on top of that, this amazing highlight of my career, it just adds to the weirdness of it all."