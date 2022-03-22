Ukraine Politician's Wife Caught at Border With $29Million in Cash: Report

Twitter

Pictures show the bricks of cash stuffed into rolling suitcases.

The wife of one of Ukraine's wealthiest politicians has been accused of attempting to leave the country with almost $30Million in cash, according to reports.

Anastasia Kotvitska, spouse of former MP Igor Kotvitsky, was allegedly discovered carrying $28million, as well as €1.3million, as she crossed the border into Hungary, The Times reported, citing local outlet Obozrevatel.

Kotvitsky could now face criminal charges for failing to declare the money as she left the besieged country.

The bricks of cash were reportedly discovered packed into several suitcases by Hungarian customs officials, which would mean Kotvitska would have somehow managed to get the haul past Ukrainian border officials first; investigators are now looking into whether bribes may have been handed over.

Kotvitska's 54-year-old husband, who reportedly controls Nuclear Energy Systems of Ukraine and a number of uranium deposits, said his wife was leaving the country to give birth — but denied she was carrying the seven-figure sum.

"All my money is in Ukrainian banks, I did not take anything out," he said — before closing his social media account.

He also released a statement on his 24-year-old daughter's Instagram account, branding the story "fake and rumors".

Kotvitska herself, who was reportedly traveling with her mother and two Hungarian men, has not yet commented.

Seyar Khushutov, a Kyiv businessman who according to The Times uncovered the incident, said border guards were illicitly charging between 3 and 7.5 percent to turn a blind eye.