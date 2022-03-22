Ukrainian Girl Who Went Viral Singing From Bomb Shelter Performs National Anthem in Poland

BBCBreakfast/Twitter

The Ukrainian girl who became a beacon of hope from a bomb shelter in Kyiv by singing a heartbreaking rendition of "Let It Go" is now in Poland -- and she just gave another amazing performance.

This time her audience and venue were a bit different. According to CNN, seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych sang to a live audience of thousands during a benefit concert in Poland called "Together With Ukraine."

The young girl gave an a cappella rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem. The benefit was held to raise funds for the Polish Humanitarian Action.

Per the BBC Amellia is safe with her grandmother in Poland, however they did not say when she was able to evacuate Ukraine.

She’s now safe with her grandma in Poland and tells #BBCBreakfast what she thought about the video. https://t.co/dxoTH6nx2e pic.twitter.com/6MCg3fPe3n — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 15, 2022 @BBCBreakfast

After going viral for her performance of the "Frozen" hit, Disney star Idina Menzel and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper praised the child for being a "grace to light the darkness."

Menzel took to Twitter to share the viral video. "We see you," she wrote. "We really really see you."

"A little girl in a shelter singing 'Let It Go' from 'Frozen' in Ukrainian," Cooper reacted sincerely. "It's hard to say anything after that except thank you Amelia. Thank you for that grace."

Marta Smekhova originally posted the clip to Facebook after Amellia told her that she dreamed of singing on a grand stage.

"She told me that she loves to sing," Smekhova captioned the video posted on March 3, and shared that she had encouraged her to sing with the permission of her mother. "From her first word in the bomb shelter, there was complete silence. … Everyone put down what they were doing and listened to the song."

Marta then began to address the Russian people in her post, "Look, Russians, against whom you are fighting. Our children radiate light, and even in a damp dark basement it does not fade, but flares up even brighter!"