Britney Spears Admits She Has 'No Idea' Who Pete Davidson and Scott Disick Are

"No idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard !!!!"

Britney Spears may not be keeping up with the Kardashians after all.

On Tuesday March 22, the "Toxic" singer took to Instagram to repost a clip from Scott Disick's Story that featured a scene from "boys night" that included Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson and Disick's friends falling asleep while watching a movie.

Disick captioned the video, "Boyz night was wild."

Britney reposted the Story although she admitted that she had no idea who Scott and Pete were. "Sorry had to repost this," the 40-year-old pop icon captioned her since-deleted post. "No idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard !!!!"

Along with Britney, fans took to social media to gush about the duo's quality time. One user wrote, "They'd probably make funny reality TV," while another follower commented, "This is my new fave bromance."

This isn't the first time Scott and Pete have flexed their newfound friendship. On Monday, a celebrity gossip account on Instagram shared a fan-submitted photo of Pete, Scott and Kourtney Kardashian's fiance, Travis Barker spending quality time at Reign's baseball game -- Disick's seven-year-old son he shares with Kardashian.

The photo featured two fans posing with Davidson, Disick and Barker near a playground and was posted along with the caption, "Met Pete, Scott, Travis and the kids at my brother's baseball game."

Pete and Kim began dating after making her hosting debut on "Saturday Night Live" back in October. Her divorce with Kanye West was finalized in February and since then the SKIMS mogul says that she's been making an effort to put herself first.

Earlier this month Kardashian spoke to Vogue for the publication's March issue detailing how her decision to make her happiness a priority may have possibly led to her divorce with West.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy," said Kim, who stuns on the Vogue cover. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."