Miley Cyrus' Plane Struck by Lightning, Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Getty

Cyrus was traveling with her "crew, band, friends and family," on her way to Paraguay where she was scheduled to headline the Asunciónico festival on Wednesday.

Miley Cyrus was taking a red-eye flight to Asunción, Paraguay on Tuesday night when her plane ran into some trouble. It was the middle of the night when she updated her fans via Instagram that the plane had been struck by lightning.

Cyrus shared video footage of the lightning flashing outside of the plane's window, as well as a frightening shot of the damage it did to the plane. Thankfully, she shared that everyone in the plane, which included her "crew, band, friends and family," was safe.

"Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting," she captioned the post, sharing that after an emergency landing, everyone was okay. Unfortunately, due to the incident, they were not able to finish their flight into Paraguay. Cyrus did not indicate where they landed.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Cyrus has been on tour in South America and had just finished her latest show in Bogotá, Colombia. She has been sharing plenty of pictures and videos from the tour to her social media, so her fans have been very aware of where she's been traveling and how it's been going.

Cyrus was on her way to headline the second day of the Asunciónico festival on Wednesday. It is unclear if she will still be able to make it in time for that appearance.

Her current tour is set to wrap in Brazil in time for her to make it back to the U.S. before the Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, despite having received no nominations.

It is unclear if she will attend. Cyrus skipped the ceremony in 2021 because she wasn't nominated or asked to perform.

At that time, it was because her album "Plastic Hearts" wasn't yet eligible for nomination. This year, that effort was just snubbed, to the shock of many fans and critics.