Randall Emmett Finally Breaks Silence On Lala Kent Split

Getty

"She's a strong woman, and I just hope that in time that kind of all mellows out."

Randall Emmett has finally addressed his split from Lala Kent.

During an appearance on Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi's "Genuinely GG" podcast, the 50-year-old producer took some accountability for the split from the "Vanderpump Rules" star.

"I've made mistakes, she's made mistakes, but I'm never going to bring that to light because that's just not right," Emmett said per Page Six.

"For me, I just don't feel it's appropriate," he continued. "I can't tell her what to do. She's a strong woman, and I just hope that in time that kind of all mellows out."

Back in October 2021, the couple broke off their engagement. The now-exes share 1-year-old daughter Ocean.

Since the split, Lala has spoken out about the producer's alleged infidelity on numerous occasions, even claiming that Randall had cheated on her with a 23-year-old woman the same month she gave birth to their daughter.

The Bravolebrity has also previously described the producer as the "worst thing to ever happen" to her in a previous interview.

Despite the claims of his ex-fiancee, Randall told podcast listeners that he would never "speak ill" of her.

"She's the mother of my child, so no matter what happens in life, I will never disparage or talk ill about her because she's Ocean's mom," he stated.

Emmett continued, "The truth is, I just always have to look at the big picture, which is she's the mother of Ocean, and I just can't talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can't do it — no matter what is said about me or what she says."

The "Irishman" producer insisted he would never reveal how he feels about the breakup as his perspective is "not relevant on a public platform."

"I just feel like what I'm going through and what I've gone through, my mistakes and my accountability in that, she also has a side to it, which again, I will never go into, but I feel like at the end of the day, we have Ocean, we have this beautiful girl that is the most important thing."