You Can Stay in Bad Bunny's Tour Trailer for Just $91

Bad Bunny has one more surprise in store for fans as he concludes his world tour.

The Puerto Rican rapper, born Benito Martinez Ocasio, is announcing a partnership with AirBnb to give his devoted listeners the opportunity to spend one night in his trailer for just $91. The winner will also receive a VIP ticket to his final sold out show in Miami as the "Yonaguni" artist wraps up his tour as well as a virtual meet and greet.

In an interview with USA Today, the 28-year-old told the publication that he hopes the collaboration will give fans the chance to feel immersed in the tour experience.

"I've stayed off and on in Airbnb's for a few years now, especially when I travel so for me it only made sense that we partner with them to create this experience for my fans with my truck," Bad Bunny revealed. "I'm hoping that by hosting guests in my truck I can give them a chance to feel like they are part of the tour."

Guests will be staying in the artist's 53-foot matte black semi truck, and the Airbnb listing will go live on Tuesday March 29 at 1 p.m. EST at airbnb.com/badbunny. Three lucky individuals will be able to book one-night stays for two guests on April 6, 7 and 8.

"Miami is one of the places I spent a lot of time in when I worked on my last two albums, I worked on them in an Airbnb. It's the last stop of the tour and why not add something special for my fans," Bad Bunny remarked when asked why he had chosen Miami to host his fans.

The interior design of the semi-truck pays homage to Martinez Ocasio's family lineage of troqueros (truckers) and in an effort to transport fans into the world of "El Último Tour Del Mundo" the bedroom is covered in pink floral décor as seen in his "Yo Perreo Sola" music video.

Personal touches that fans can expect include wall décor, color schemes, record players and a rack of clothing that Bad Bunny has selected himself.

As the artists wraps up the last legs of his tour, the Puerto Rican native said that there's nothing that quite matches the energy of fans when he performs on stage. Through this collaboration he hopes that fans can feel how appreciative he is for the support that they have given him throughout his career.