Cassie Randolph Recalls 'Horrible' Way She Learned of Colton Underwood's Sexuality

Cassie Randolph is finally talking about her ex Colton Underwood's coming out.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast, the "Bachelor" alum opened up about learning her former beau was gay.

Randolph claimed Underwood had not told her before coming out on Good Morning America, "I found out the same way that everyone else did."

"I was actually in Mexico on vacation with friends, which was great to be away, but yeah I found out through Snapchat on 'GMA.' It was horrible," she recalled. "It was just a shocking kind of thing."

Cassie added, "It's such a hard thing too when everything is so in your face. I think that's why I took a step back for so long because I just didn't want everything to be so in my face. It was a healthy break."

The reality star admitted that the topic is still a sore subject to talk about.

"I haven't talked about it, so it's really hard for me to talk about it at all or even know the right thing to say when addressing it," she said. "I just feel so much pressure, I think, when asked about it that I would love to be able to be open and candid about things, but I'm just not there yet. I'm sure I will one day want to speak on it because there's just a lot there."

The 26-year-old competed on Underwood’s season back in 2019, Randolph was a frontrunner in the reality series but left the competition before inevitably choosing to reconcile with the former NFL player.

Cassie spoke of her "Bachelor" experience, "It's kind of hard to know why I did what I did," she said. "It's overwhelming. There's so much happening. 'But do I want to? Is this the right decision for me? Is it the right decision for him, for the show?' It would have been nice to have a week to think about things. ... Instead, you're sitting there on the spot like, 'What are you going to do?'"