Masters of the Universe Directors Tease 'Wild, Fun' Netflix Film with Kyle Allen (Exclusive)

Netflix/Getty

"We are very excited to show people Kyle as Adam."

Another live-action He-Man adaptation is on the way and its directors are pumped to get started.

Following this weekend's "The Lost City," directors Adam and Aaron Nee will helm the Netflix film, with "The Path" and "West Side Story" star Kyle Allen on board as Adam/He-Man.

"We are very excited to show people Kyle as Adam," Aaron Nee told TooFab. "Kyle's incredible and I couldn't imagine a better person to put in this role."

"We want to bring a fun and zealous energy and enthusiasm to the property that we so heavily associate that zeal and enthusiasm that we had as kids, that wide-eyed wonder and Kyle brings that," he continued.

"This is gonna be a wild, fun, entertaining ride," added Adam, "with a lot of humor that is also, I think, gonna make Masters of the Universe kids, who grew up on it, very happy."

According to Variety, Allen will play an orphan who finds out he's the prince and savior of the faraway land of Eternia. Once there, one can only assume he'll be transformed into the hulking He-Man, just as Prince Adam did in the line of Mattel toys and the '80s cartoon they inspired.

"'Masters of the Universe' is an iconic property that shaped the imaginations of an entire generation of kids with the message of becoming the best version of yourself," Mattel's head of films Robbie Brenner said in a statement when the project was first announced. "With our partners at Netflix, we look forward to showing audiences that anything can happen in Eternia. We are continuing to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can't wait to see Kyle battle it out with Skeletor in this epic live-action saga."

This is just the latest "Masters of the Universe" project set up at Netflix.

In 2021, the streamer launched two different series featuring He-Man. The first, "Masters of the Universe" Revelation," came from Kevin Smith and featured the voices of Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn and Chris Wood as Prince Adam/He-Man.

Netflix also dropped the CGI animated "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" shortly after.

Sony was previously working with Mattel on a live-action film that never came to fruition. It was to star "To All the Girls I've Loved Before" heartthrob Noah Centineo, who officially dropped out in 2021 after landing the role in 2019.