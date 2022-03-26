All The Bachelor and Bachelorette Couples Still Together in 2022

"We don't let other people's expectations of our relationship determine how we act."

"The Bachelor" may not have the best reputation when it comes to lasting relationships but that doesn't stop millions of fans from tuning in every week to watch contestants find love! And while a happy couple almost always walks off into the sunset at the end of the season, Bachelor Nation breakups continue to make headlines long after the show is done.

But despite the odds stacked against couples that meet at the Bachelor mansion, there are actually quite a few duos that have stood the test of time. Out of 43 relationships that have formed on "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," nine of these couples are still together — or 10 if you count the recently rekindled relationship between Clayton Echard and Susie Evans! And while it may not be the most traditional way to find love, these nine couples are certainly happy they found their match!

Here are all the Bachelor Nation couples that are still together…

1. Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya found love on the most recent season of "The Bachelorette" and after getting engaged in late 2021, they're still going strong. While the couple doesn't live together full time just yet, Nayte is currently planning to relocate to Michelle's home state of Minnesota. And the move should be pretty easy, considering the couple was gifted $200,000 for a down payment on their first home together. Aside from the move, the two are planning to do some traveling and eventually tie the knot as soon as it's safe for all of their friends and family to attend.

"We were really talking about the [summer] season, but what I can say is we both have so many friends and family members and just people that we would want to be part of that day, so a pandemic wedding is not something that we're really looking at. It's gonna happen, it's gonna be warm, but that's what we know so far," Michelle told Us Weekly.

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell haven't had the most traditional relationship since getting together on season 25 of "The Bachelor." The duo didn't get engaged but they did leave the show as a couple. By the time "After The Final Rose" aired, Matt and Rachael had split amid allegations of Rachael's ​​racially insensitive past. But just a few months later the couple was back together and are currently still dating. Matt even recently hinted that they may be moving in together soon!

"We just like to live in the moment. We don't let other people's expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it's been healthy for us. We spend so much time together. That's really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you're with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship," Matt said on the HollywoodLife Podcast.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. may not have given Lauren Burnham his final rose but they ended up together by the time "After The Final Rose" rolled around! Arie originally proposed to Becca Kufrin but ended up calling things off when he realized he was still in love with Lauren, his runner-up. The couple rekindled their relationship and tied the knot in 2019. Since then, they've welcomed three children, including a set of twins that were born in 2021. As for how they're making things work with so many young children, Arie says it's all about making time for each other.

"We always have coffee together in the morning, just us — and we talk about our day and what we want to do. And just the little things like saying how you feel in the moment and being really open with communication. We prioritize ourselves, because if we're good, then our whole family unit is good. You know? I think that's really important to drive home. That message is, you have to take time for yourself to make sure that you can spread that love to your kids," Arie told Life & Style.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo met during Season 21 of "The Bachelorette" in 2017 and got engaged at the end of the show. They went on to tie the knot in 2019 and have been going strong ever since! Rachel credits their longevity to the fact that they truly fell in love on the show and weren't just "infatuated" with one another. On top of that, they keep things very private and don't often put their relationship on display.

"I think the fact that Bryan and I are not performative in our relationship. We don't try to be who Bachelor Nation wants us to be. We don't try to do certain things for social media. We're just ourselves…We immediately removed ourselves away from the spotlight, went back to our reality. I went back to work at the law firm. Bryan moved to Dallas for me, and we just surrounded ourselves with people we know, we love, and we trust, and that built a strong foundation in our relationship from the very beginning," Rachel explained on "The View."

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers fell in love on "The Bachelorette" back in 2016 and got engaged at the end of the show. While they're still together, they have yet to get married – even though they really want to! The couple's wedding has been postponed several times due to the pandemic and Jordan's football season but they have their fingers crossed that 2022 is the year they'll finally be able to walk down the aisle.

"This guy…the one who keeps me laughing, feeling loved and protected, sane when I feel like my heads about to explode (which has been often lately 🤯😂) , and always always is my biggest supporter. Thankful for you everyday," JoJo recently wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to Jordan.

6. Desiree Hartsock & Chris Siegfried

Back in 2013, Desiree Hartsock found love with Chris Siegfried on her season of "The Bachelorette." Despite many viewers questioning her choice to give Chris her final rose so soon after frontrunner Brooks Forester devastated her by voluntarily leaving the show, the couple has proved the doubters wrong. Desiree and Chris made things official when they got married in 2015 and then welcomed their first child in 2016. Their second baby was born in 2019 and the couple is still going strong.

"Happy 7th Anniversary @chrisrsiegfried !! To say these past seven years have been the best of my life would be an understatement! So much growth, so much fun and so many memories! Here's to many many more! Love you," Desiree recently wrote on Instagram.

Sean Lowe found his match in Catherine Giudici during his season of "The Bachelor" in 2013. The following year, the couple said their vows in the first televised "Bachelor" live TV wedding. Since then, Sean and Catherine have welcomed three children — Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia — and are still so in love, calling each other their best friends!

"You always want to be with your best friends. So our favorite time of the day — no offense to our kids — is when we put them to sleep and we get two hours to just hang out on the couch together and watch our favorite TV shows," Catherine said on the "Unzipped" podcast.

Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney almost didn't end up together at the end of their season of "The Bachelor," but they're so glad things ended up the way they did! Jason originally gave his final rose to Melissa Rycroft but then changed his mind. He broke up with her and reached out to his runner-up Molly, who had already said yes to being "The Bachelorette." Molly ended up backing out of the gig and the duo began dating, eventually getting married in a televised ceremony in 2010. Molly became a stepmom to Jason's son Ty and they then welcomed their daughter Riley in 2013.

"Me agreeing to be the Bachelorette, it was a really big deal. I was hesitant, I didn't think I was right for it, so it was easy to let that go. And for us to be able to be on our own, away from the show, take our time, date as a normal couple — we dated long distance for 10 months before I moved out to Seattle — it was perfect. It allowed us to just be regular," Molly said during an episode of "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!"

Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter have become the longest-standing couple in Bachelor Nation history after getting together during the first season of "The Bachelorette" in 2003. They tied the knot later that year in a televised ceremony and during their 17-year marriage, have welcomed two children. As for finding love and getting married on TV? Trista says she has no regrets.