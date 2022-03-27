2022 Oscars: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

And the Oscar goes to...
Heading into the night, Netflix's "The Power of the Dog" was up for the most awards after scoring 12 nominations -- including Best Picture, two Best Actors and Best Supporting Actress. Following close behind was "Dune" with 10 nominations and "Belfast" and "West Side Story," which tied with 7 noms apiece.
In a big and very controversial change, eight winners -- for Animated Short Film, Documentary Short Subject, Film Editing, Live Action Short Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design and Sound -- weren't announced during the main telecast, but were instead handed out during a non-televised pre-show.
Here is the complete list of winners for the 2022 Oscars -- we'll keep updating as more are announced.
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Actor In a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick ... BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress In a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Actor In a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Actress In a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Directing
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Cinematography
WINNER: Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
International Feature Film
Drive My Car, Japan
Flee, Denmark
The Hand of God, Italy
Lunana: A Yak In the Classroom, Bhutan
The Worst Person In the World, Norway
Sound
Belfast
WINNER: Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Production Design
WINNER: Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Original Score
Don't Look Up
WINNER: Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Original Song
Be Alive, King Richard (DIXSON and Beyoncé)
Dos Oruguitas, Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
Down to Joy, Belfast (Van Morrison)
No Time to Die, No Time to Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)
Somehow You Do, Four Good Days (Diane Warren)
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire
Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
WINNER: The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Original Screenplay
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don't Look Up, Adam McKay & David Sirota
King Richard, Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person In the World, Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier
Adapted Screenplay
CODA, Sian Heder
Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe
Dune, Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Animated Short
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
WINNER: The Windshield Wiper
Film Editing
Don't Look Up
WINNER: Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick ... BOOM!
Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
WINNER: The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold