2022 Oscars: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

Getty

And the Oscar goes to...

Heading into the night, Netflix's "The Power of the Dog" was up for the most awards after scoring 12 nominations -- including Best Picture, two Best Actors and Best Supporting Actress. Following close behind was "Dune" with 10 nominations and "Belfast" and "West Side Story," which tied with 7 noms apiece.

In a big and very controversial change, eight winners -- for Animated Short Film, Documentary Short Subject, Film Editing, Live Action Short Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design and Sound -- weren't announced during the main telecast, but were instead handed out during a non-televised pre-show.

Here is the complete list of winners for the 2022 Oscars -- we'll keep updating as more are announced.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Actor In a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick ... BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress In a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Actor In a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress In a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Directing

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Cinematography

WINNER: Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

International Feature Film

Drive My Car, Japan

Flee, Denmark

The Hand of God, Italy

Lunana: A Yak In the Classroom, Bhutan

The Worst Person In the World, Norway

Sound

Belfast

WINNER: Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Production Design

WINNER: Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Original Score

Don't Look Up

WINNER: Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Original Song

Be Alive, King Richard (DIXSON and Beyoncé)

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Down to Joy, Belfast (Van Morrison)

No Time to Die, No Time to Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)

Somehow You Do, Four Good Days (Diane Warren)

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

WINNER: The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Original Screenplay

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don't Look Up, Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person In the World, Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier

Adapted Screenplay

CODA, Sian Heder

Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe

Dune, Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

WINNER: The Windshield Wiper

Film Editing

Don't Look Up

WINNER: Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick ... BOOM!

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

WINNER: The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold