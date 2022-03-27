Donald Glover Raves as Malia Obama Joins New Series as Writer, Almost Cast Ryan Gosling in Atlanta

Getty

The Harvard graduate has previous Hollywood experience on HBO's "Girls" and CBS's "Extant."

With "Atlanta" wrapping up after its fourth season, Donald Glover is already looking ahead to his next project on Amazon.

A series reportedly about a "Beyoncé-like figure," Glover has confirmed rumors that he's tapped one of the world's most famous young women to help bring her story to life in Malia Obama.

The daughter of former president Barack Obama certainly knows a thing or two about growing up under the public eye and the scrutiny that can come with it, from the media, the fans and in today's age perhaps most egregiously, social media.

"She’s just like, an amazingly talented person," said Glover of the Harvard graduate. "She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard."

"I feel like she's just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon," he continued. "Her writing style is great."

This isn't Obama's first foray into Hollywood post-degree, either. She has worked previously as an intern on HBO's "Girls" and The Weinstein Company before picking up a gig as a production assistant on CBS's "Extant," with Halle Berry, per People.

Glover's brother Stephen, who works with him on the series, also complimented Obama's unique perspective for the show, as reported by NBC News. "Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers’ room," he noted.

"And for sure, she definitely has a unique perspective on everything," he continued. "So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas."

While Malia Obama is a big fish Glover was able to land, there's another that he couldn't quite get. Talking with People, Glover talked about how disappointing it was for him to not be able to secure Ryan Gosling for "Atlanta's" currently airing third season.

"I was so bummed because the part was so great for him”, said Glover. “He said he was a big fan, but he had something else, and it just didn’t work out." Fans will just have to tune in to try and figure out which role that was.