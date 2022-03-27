Taika Waititi Jokes 'Hollywood Is Just a City Full of Immature Idiots' at Publicists Guild Awards

Getty

"We don’t even have to talk about the fact that I’m not allowed back in that hotel."

Taika Waititi had the audience cracking up at the 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards on Friday night as he made fun of all their hard work trying to take care of his fellow Hollywood elites, whom he described as "very annoying" and "immature idiots."

The "Thor" and "Jojo Rabbit" director was on hand to accept the Television Showpersons of the Year award for his Indigenous FX on Hulu series "Reservation Dogs," alongside co-creator Sterlin Harjo.

Things started off pretty straight, as Waititi spoke about the significance of their series, per The Hollywood Reporter. "We wanted to make a Native show that exemplified the authentic humorous stories we have shared throughout our nearly 20 years of friendship," Waititi said, referring to Harjo.

"We wanted to bring these Indigenous stories to the forefront to see people that looked like us on screen, but you can’t just write and shoot a show and then call it a day. We need people who will work hard to make sure our work reaches a wider audience, and that is where people like you come in."

From there, though, Waititi went off the rails a bit, fully acknowledging that publicists do far more than just help publicize their clients' latest projects. Remember that time I was… Ah, we don’t have to talk about that. We don’t have to talk about the fact that I’m not allowed back in that hotel," he joked, without offering any specifics.

The Oscar-winner was forced to endure two weeks in quarantine with his young daughters in New Zealand, sharing that his daughters certainly made a mess of the room on Instagram. But he courted far more headlines in July 2021 when he was caught on a hotel balcony by The Daily Mail getting very cozy with both girlfriend Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson after a night of partying.

"There’s plenty more hotels. How did you find me in that hotel?" he mused. "I’ve always wondered that. I never told anyone I was going there, but [you] found me at 10 in the morning. Incredible! I love you guys. I didn’t want to leave it, though. I didn’t want to leave -- [I’m] a little bit angry."

He also acknowledged that celebrities like him can be a little demanding and needy. "You’re very decent to people like us who are very frustrating. I know you know, we’re like, ‘Oh, can I get a plus 18 to that party tonight?’" he added. "I get it. I get it, we’re annoying, and you guys are very supportive."

He even made a goofy face, sticking his tongue out, saying that he knows that's probably the face most of the publicists in that room have made on more than one occasion while talking to one of their famous clients.

"Hollywood is just a city full of immature idiots, and you guys are a bunch of very hardworking patient parents. We all love you," he concluded, before throwing in one last very little, minor, no-big-deal demand.