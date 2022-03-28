Hollywood Divided on 'The Slap' as Celebs Take Sides

Award Shows By TooFab Staff |
Twitter/Getty

Chivalry or toxic masculinity?

The Slap, as it will forever be known, didn't just send Chris Rock's face from one side of the screen to the other — it also appears to have sent Hollywood to opposite sides of the argument.

Was Will Smith's reaction to the comedian's joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith a shining example of chivalry, or a regrettable instance of toxic masculinity?

A poll of their peers can't seem to decide.

Tiffany Haddish for one described the moment as "beautiful."

"When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me," the actress, who was front and center at Sunday's ceremony, told People.

"As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, 'Keep my wife's name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,' that's what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you."

"And that meant the world to me," she added. "And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives."

Haddish claimed Rock is a friend of the couple, but had not run the joke by them.

"If she wouldn't have been hurt, [Will] probably wouldn't have said nothing," she said. "But you could see he was clearly… And they exploited it. They exploited her, so 'I have to do something'… He protected his wife. To me, I went up to her and said, 'You better s--k his d--k from the back, girl!' You better put that in your magazine! That's what I told her."

Nicki Minaj agreed, and at length.

Liam Payne meanwhile told Good Morning Britain that while there were "three losers in that fight", there was beauty to be taken from the moment:

While Smith had his defenders, he appeared to have far more critics.

Judd Apatow had one of the strongest reactions against — before deleting all of his tweets.

Before advising Amy Schumer not to go to the Vanity Fair afterparty because "Will wants to talk to you about the monologue", he then advised Rock to "take him for all his King Richard, I mean, Hitch money."

"He could have killed him," he replied to one commenter defending Smith. "That's pure out of control rage and violence. They've heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshman in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind."

"Seems like Will Smith's plan to get comedians and the world to not make jokes about him is not going to pan out. The Williams family must be furious. Pure narcissism. Also — GI Jane was gorgeous, What exactly is insulting about being compared to a ripped, stunning Demi?"

"I have more hair on my back than on my head and I can take a joke about it," he added in another reply.

Kathy Griffin meanwhile made the point that Smith may have set a dangerous precedent:

Mandy Moore was another who was not impressed, re-sharing some damning takes on her Instagram stories:

"Violence is never 'proof of love'. That's a deadly idea that has fueled and excused domestic (and all) violence for far too long. Think hard about that take, please," was one opinion Moore agreed with.

"'Love will make you do some crazy things' is true toxic bullshit and I hope no children watching this learn a thing from him," read another.

Rosie O'Donnell applauded Chris Rock's handling of the incident — and slammed the Academy for it's do nothing tweet.

Mark Hamill also felt for Rock, hastagging it #UgliestOscarMoment_Ever:

On his show Monday Morning, Howard Stern was also equally critical of Smith, and the Academy for its inaction.

"What you saw on TV was a guy with real issues," he told listeners, per The Hollywood Reporter. "That's crazy, that's crazy when you can't contain yourself."

"You don't provide security?" he asked. "You don't have someone come up there? Chris Rock was just trying to make people laugh at the f--king ceremony, which was so long and boring."

Stern also suggested that if a slightly more imposing star had made the gag — like Jason Momoa or Dwayne Johnson — Smith would have remained in his seat "like a bitch."

Comic Nikki Glaser also called into the show, and mirrored Kathy Griffin's worries about future attacks in comedy clubs.

"People say, 'How did Weinstein get away with that for so long? How did that happen?' and it's like, we just witnessed it! Everyone saw an assault take place. Everyone in the room with their own eyes. And then if you would have tuned in 20 minutes later, you would have never known that happened."

Mia Farrow said anyone who was okay with it "has probably never been hit by a powerful man."

E. Jean Carroll agreed:

Like many others, Mariah Shriver was skeptical about Smith's "vessel of love" speech afterward:

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.