Jason Momoa Says He and Lisa Bonet Are Not Getting Back Together

Getty

Jason Momoa has shut down any rumors of reconciliation with Lisa Bonet.

During an interview with Access Hollywood on Sunday's Oscars red carpet, the "Dune" actor definitively confirmed that he and his former partner would not be getting back together.

"We're not back together. We're family.… We have two beautiful children together," Momoa reiterated. "We're not getting back together. We're family forever."

Previously Momoa had remained vague about their relationship amidst rumors of a reconciliation, telling Entertainment Tonight he and the 54-year-old actress are "still family" after announcing the end of their 16 year relationship (and nearly five years of marriage).

Momoa expressed his support for Bonet's daughter, Zoe Kravitz, by attending "The Batman" premiere in New York City accompanied by Kravitz' boyfriend Channing Tatum and the children he shares with Bonet, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

"We're just so proud," he gushed about his step-daughter. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing -- me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here. ...It's still family, you know?"

In January, Momoa and Bonet announced they would be parting ways in a joint statement to Instagram.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," read the statement posted to Momoa's page.

It continued, "And so~ We share our family news: That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ but so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

"Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children. Teaching our Children What's possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J & L," the message concluded.

Before announcing their split, Bonet spoke to Interview Magazine in December and left a cryptic message about an impending force of change entering her life.