Twitter Outraged After Bob Saget Left Out of Oscars 2022 In Memoriam Tribute

Getty

Other notable omissions from the tribute included Norm Macdonald, Willie Garson and Ed Asner.

The 2022 Oscars are under fire after it left out several actors from its "In Memoriam" tribute, including Bob Saget.

Many outraged fans took to Twitter to slam the Academy over Saget's omission, calling it "outrageous."

"Actually leaving Bob Saget out of the In Memoriam was the most outrageous part of the Oscars," a person said.

"Rioting because Bob Saget wasn't in the In Memoriam portion of the #Oscars," a fan added, while another tweeted. "Cancel the #oscars for not mentioning Bob Saget in the Memoriam."

Another user chimed in, writing, "The only thing I'll say about the #Oscars is that they had three and half months to add Bob Saget to the In Memoriam section and they didn’t do it. You just insert the image in the timeline. It's not hard. I guess that’s one more thing they didn't have time for this year.

"WHERE THE F--- WAS BOB SAGET IN THE IN MEMORIAM???? #Oscars," another wrote.

Meanwhile, one fan who didn't even watch the Oscars took to Twitter to call out the Academy, saying, "I didn't watch The Oscars. But, hearing that they forgot Bob Saget in the In Memoriam really upsets me. A truly good, genuine, loving man is forgotten while they highlight the blatant depravity of other men claiming love as their message. This is what is wrong in the world."

Although Saget -- who passed away at the age of 65 on January 9 -- is best known for starring in "Full House," the actor and comedian appeared in over a dozen films. It's also worth noting that Saget received a student Oscar in 1997 for the documentary short, "Through Adam's Eyes."