Amy Schumer Insists Kirsten Dunst 'Was In On' Seat Filler Gag at Oscars

Getty

"Wouldn't disrespect that queen like that."

Amy Schumer is telling fans not to worry, Kirsten Dunst was in on the joke involving her seat at the Oscars last Sunday.

When the comedian began to receive notes of criticism for pretending the actress was a seat filler at the Academy Awards, Schumer took to Instagram to share a note on her Stories that addressed viewers who didn't believe the joke had landed.

"Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst," the "Trainwreck" actress began her statement. "I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on."

She concluded, "Wouldn't disrespect that queen like that."

Amy Schumer/Instagram

At the Oscar Awards, the co-host chose the Best Supporting Actress nominee to be part of a gag about seat fillers.

"Actually, let me just show you what the seat-fillers do," she explained as she started her bit. "Here's a seat-filler... Can we get you up honey? Do you need to go to the bathroom?" pulling Dunst by the wrist out of her seat, and plonking herself down next to Jesse Plemons.

"Jesse -- I loved you in Power of the Dog," she gushed, completely ignoring Dunst standing behind her.

"You know that's my wife?" he told Schumer.