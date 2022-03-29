Elliot Page Says He Experienced 'Trans Joy' Wearing a Suit to the Oscars

Getty

“You’re looking at a photograph and it’s really cool to see yourself for the first time”

Since coming out as transgender in 2020, Elliot Page has never felt more free to live as his authentic self -- and his experience at the Oscars this year was one to remember.

In an Instagram Live chat marking Trans Week of Visibility and Action with activists Raquel Willis and Chase Strangio, the "Umbrella Academy" actor spoke about how the opportunity to wear a suit to Sunday’s Academy Awards was a game changer.

"I feel the best I've ever felt like, like, I feel the way that I really never thought was possible," Page said. "I know the challenges I've gone through and I know how difficult it has been for me. The enormous amount of privilege, the enormous amount of resources I've had absolutely, unequivocally saved my life — from therapy to my surgery, and so many things between."

The 35-year-old acknowledged that many of his resources are "so inaccessible for so many [trans] people" -- and having access to these privileges has given him the ability to experience "trans joy" on "such a core level."

Page cited an example of such joy in his decision to wear a tuxedo on the red carpet of Hollywood's biggest night.

"The degree now that I can feel present, simply that I can feel present in a space without this incessant underlying anxiety or some sort of feeling like I need to flee … more specific ways, it's wearing a suit last night," he explained. "All those things are really special, wonderful, joyful moments where you're looking at a photograph and it's really cool to see yourself for the first time — or the person you already saw but here they are, like, they're f—king emerging."

Back in December of 2020, Page came out to the world as transgender and non binary, introducing himself with new pronouns -- he/they -- via Instagram.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he wrote at the time. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey," he continued. "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

He concluded his message, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Elliot will return for the third season of Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," which shared the first photo of him as "Viktor Hargreeves" on Tuesday. According to IGN, Page's character will also come out as trans on the show.