Jada Pinkett Smith Posts First Statement Following Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Getty

She didn't say much, but she's clearly focused on "healing."

She kept it short and sweet with her post, which didn't directly address the incident between husband Will Smith and Chris Rock. In it, she simply shared a photo of plain text reading, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

Her post comes about 15 hours after Will took to his own Instagram page and shared a lengthy apology to Rock, the Academy and his costars.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," he began.

Smith, of course, stormed the stage on Sunday night after Rock made a joke about Jada's short hair, comparing her look to the shorn Demi Moore in the 1997 film "G.I. Jane." Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, which TMZ reports Rock was unaware of. After the joke, which Smith was initially seen laughing over as Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes, Smith walked up to the stage and smacked Rock hard across the face. "Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me," Rock reported, to which Smith screamed back at him from his seat, "Keep my wife's name out of your f------ mouth!"

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong," Smith said on Monday night. "I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world," he concluded. "I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."

Despite the incident, Smith and his family -- including Jada, Willow, Jaden and Trey -- all appeared in good spirits at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the ceremony.