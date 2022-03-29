Motorists Dive for Their Lives as Deadly Pennsylvania Snowstorm Pile-Up Kills at Least Three

Facebook/Mike Moye

As the videos show — the death toll was very nearly much higher.

At least three motorist have been killed in a deadly snowstorm pile-up in Pennsylvania.

Shocking videos from the scene show dozens of vehicles — believed to be as many as 60 — smashing into the growing pile of wrecks as thick fog masks the danger until it is too late.

The accident occurred shortly after 10:30 AM Monday morning on the northbound side of Interstate 81.

Dozens more were injured; Mike Moye, one of the drivers involved, luckily escaped with his life — and captured the chaos from the side of the road.

"I thought it was going to be okay. I thought the cars in the back would know to slow down but no one slowed down. They just kept piling up," he told CNN.

The jaw-dropping Facebook Live footage shows car after car, truck after truck, suddenly appearing from the soup-thick fog, sliding and ploughing into each other:

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

"This is ridiculous... it's snow and fog mixed together, and it made the visibility down to zero," Moye can be heard, before suddenly shouting a warning: "Oh watch out watch out!"

A dazed motorist, not realizing the danger he is in, had slowly clambered out of his car to gape at the pile-up — as yet another car careens toward him from behind. His car is struck, sending it spinning past him, as it finally dawns on him he needs to get off the road ASAP.

Moye helplessly films as his own abandoned Dodge Charger is sent skidding down the road.

"Sh-t! Damn! My car is gone! I need to get all my sh-t out of my car but it's too dangerous! I need to get the f--k off the road."

While he laughs at his own misfortune, the tone in his voice changes as he films the growing fires, and realizes he might have to put himself at risk and go render aid.

"I'm gonna try see if I can start saving people if they're hurt... oh my God that fire... I'm gonna go see if I can help someone," he tells those watching. "I gotta let you guys go, I'm sorry."

He revealed in a subsequent Facebook post he was able to help two people get away from their vehicles.

Another video, shot from a dash cam inside one of the trucks involved, captured one motorist having an even closer call.

It shows the truck driving through the thick fog, and the scene of the accident suddenly appearing out of nowhere; a driver standing beside his stranded car can be seen diving out of the way at the last possible moment, before the truck smashes into another carrying a cargo of gas canisters:

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

A third video of the aftermath shows even police cars themselves were caught up in the smash:

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

Moye also shared shared a second video of the flaming aftermath:

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.