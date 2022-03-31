Razzies Stand By 'Worst Performance By Bruce Willis' Award Despite Backlash Following Aphasia Reveal

Getty

"Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021," they said in a poorly-received tweet.

The Razzie Awards -- an organization which hands out trophies to what they deem the "worst" in film every year -- have no regrets when it comes to creating a special category slamming Bruce Willis' recent work. And they're getting serious backlash for it.

For its most recent ceremony, held days before the Oscars, the Razzies added a new category to its lineup, "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in 2021," meant to criticize the actor's appearances in numerous direct-to-video films last year. The nominees included "American Siege," "Apex," "Cosmic Sin," "Deadlock," "Fortress," "Midnight in the Switchgrass" and "Survive the Game," with "Sin" "winning" the award.

While the ceremony has been a lightning rod for criticism for years, the backlash really intensified on Wednesday, after Willis' family revealed he was "stepping away" from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a form of brain damage which affects ones ability to communicate.

In the hours after the reveal, as criticism grew online, The Razzies reacted with a poorly-received tweet. "The Razzies are truly sorry for #BruceWillis diagnosed condition. Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021. Our best wishes to Bruce and family," they tweeted, as the replies were flooded with negative comments.

They followed it up with another tweet reading, "To clarify, we heard about Willis' diagnosis at the same time everyone else did...just this morning."

In a statement to The Wrap, the ceremony's co-founders John Wilson and Mo Murphy said they "stand by" their earlier comments.

"Whoever handles Willis' affairs should probably not have permitted him to do such a high volume of work in such a short time, especially if they were aware of his situation," they went on, not helping their cause, at all. "In Willis' defense, his reps should have kept a better eye on his legacy."

The two also clarified that the Willis category was a one-off and was "never intended" to be an annual category.

Willis' family announced his diagnosis earlier in the day, with his wife Emma Heming, kids Rumer, Tallulah and Scout and ex-wife Demi Moore all sharing the same statement alongside a photo of the actor.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," read the statement. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," it continued. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."