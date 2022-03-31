Scout Willis Grateful for 'Stunning Love' for Bruce Willis Following Aphasia Diagnosis

Instagram

"Thank you all for showing up with so much tenderness and stunning love for my daddio and my whole family!"

Scout Willis is grateful for the outpouring of love and support following the announcement her father Bruce Willis would be stepping away from acting due to a medical condition.

The 30-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to thank friends and followers for the "outpouring" of love the Willis family has received for their father after going public with his condition.

"The exquisite outpouring of love that I am experiencing right now is just blowing me away," Scout accompanied the message with a fun photo of the 67-year-old "Die Hard" icon in a bandana. "Thank you all for showing up with so much tenderness and stunning love for my daddio and my whole family!"

Earlier on Wednesday, Bruce's family shared a statement posted to Instagram that detailed the actor's retirement, saying he would be "stepping away from" an impressive career "that has meant so much to him."

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," read the statement. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," it continued. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid. — M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ (@MNightShyamalan) March 31, 2022 @MNightShyamalan

They concluded: "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

Among Bruce's long list of supporters is his frequent collaborator, M. Night Shyamalan.

The 51-year-old director shared a tweet on Wednesday to lend his support to the actor who he had worked with on films like "The Sixth Sense" and "Unbreakable."

"All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength," Shyamalan tweeted.