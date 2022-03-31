How Sydney Sweeney's Grandparents Reacted to Her Nude Scenes at Euphoria Premiere

YouTube

"They said I have the best t-ts in Hollywood"

Sydney Sweeney is revealing the shocking reaction her grandparents had to her nude scenes at the "Euphoria" premiere.

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Thursday, the 24-year-old actress addressed the multiple nude scenes in the hit HBO series. While the scenes in question may have had a few streamers doing double takes, Sweeney shared that her family has been nothing but supportive -- including her grandparents.

"For the premiere, I invited my entire family and I didn't really think about [the nudity]," Sweeney laughed. "I was like, 'It's a Hollywood premiere! You've got to come!' We were all sitting next to each other and it was a ginormous screen…I was on the floor. I wasn't thinking. I was so excited."

Sydney's grandparents had no issues with seeing their granddaughter bare it all on the screen, "They said I have the best t-ts in Hollywood," she quipped.

Although the majority of her family members had no qualms with her nudity, during an interview with The Telegraph in January, the "White Lotus" star confessed that her father had a different reaction to her scenes after forgetting to tell him what "Euphoria" was about.

"My dad is a little scarred, because for whatever reason I forgot to tell him what 'Euphoria' was about. And then the first season came out," Sydney told the publication at the time. "I think he made it to the point where I was slammed down on the bed and he has refused to turn it back on since."

The actress has previously been vocal about how her decision to be nude on camera has affected critic's opinions on her work.

She told The Independent earlier this year about the double standards between male and female actors who decide to bare it all on screen.

"I'm very proud of my work in 'Euphoria.' I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked," Sweeney stated. "I do 'The White Lotus' and all of a sudden critics are paying attention. People are loving me. They're going, 'Oh my God, what's she doing next?' I was like, 'Did you not see that in 'Euphoria'? Did you not see that in 'The Handmaid's Tale'?'"

"This is something that has bothered me for a while," she confessed, before addressing the "stigma" against actresses who get naked.