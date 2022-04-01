Ashley Tisdale's Hilarious Response to Getting Trolled for Buying '400 Books' Before Video House Tour

Getty

Tisdale admitted to Architectural Digest that she had her husband run out and buy "400 books" to fill her empty shelves just a few days before they came out.

Ashley Tisdale could have gotten away with it if she hadn't have outed herself. But the actress is still getting a good chuckle out of her "400" new books.

Over on Architectural Digest, Tisdale invited the magazine into her home for a tour. Just a few days before they arrived, she obviously noticed something that bothered her. So she decided to do something about it.

It wouldn't even have been a thing if she hadn't admitted to the outlet, "These bookshelves, I have to be honest, actually did not have books in them a couple days ago." They were stunning built-ins, making us wonder if they were sitting there totally empty or if she had various items filling the space.

Regardless, Tisdale -- who says she designed the entire house herself while pregnant -- clearly decided those bookcases needed books on them. She went on to explain, "I had my husband go to the bookstore and I was like, ‘You need to get 400 books.'"

The sheer volume of books was a hilarious enough detail, but we also loved her confession to her husband's response. "Obviously my husband was like, ‘We should be collecting books over time and putting them in the shelves,'" she said. "And I was like, ‘No, no, no, no.'"

After the story came out, Twitter lit up with people getting a huge kick out of the "High School Musical" alum going all out to stock her house with books. It was enough to get her back on Twitter after nearly two months away (she does have a one year old and a new home).

In a brilliantly hilarious response, Tisdale tweeted, "Sorry I haven't been reading everybody's tweets, I've recently just got a lot of new books to get through."

Sorry I haven't been reading everybody's tweets, I've recently just got a lot of new books to get through🙈 — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) March 31, 2022 @ashleytisdale

And if you wanna talk about books with me, you can join our book club - every Sat at 9am to talk about mental health on https://t.co/Q3I8tzl1cn. We're reading Lucinda Bassett's Attacking Anxiety & Depression :) — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) April 1, 2022 @ashleytisdale

(and p.s. if you're going to buy 400 books, don't forget to shop independently. If you can't send your husband, go to https://t.co/EyMLP7zjEu.) — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) April 1, 2022 @ashleytisdale

She then got a little more serious, encouraging people to shop independent if they're ever in the market for "400 books" of their own, suggesting bookshop.org "if you can't send your husband."

The shelves looked stunning packed with all those books, and we can only imagine the fun the couple has had discovering just what they have. But not nearly as much fun as Twitter did reacting to the fact she just rushed out and filled them like that.

Surprisingly -- or perhaps not because it's Twitter -- this became a divisive issue, with some criticizing Tisdale and her husband for their book-buying bonanza while many others defended them for doing so, and supporting small bookstores in the process (or at the least, one lucky one!

And then, of course, they fought with one another over their reactions. Maybe they should read a book to relax. How about 400?

Why? If you put curios on your shelves, that's who you are. Why are you pretending to be someone with an extensive library? If AD wants to photograph you in a fake house, let them do it. Why would an interior designer suggest books for someone who doesn't read much? — Linda McCann Jeffers, MLS (@LMcCJ) March 30, 2022 @LMcCJ

Who said we like it when it’s done, period? It’s fake as hell, which is the problem. Most folks I know would love to have those bookshelves, not as a status symbol, but for book storage in their homes, not just for show. SMH. — Eleanor (@edabny62) March 30, 2022 @edabny62

Ok more like Ashley Tisdale donates $12,000 in one afternoon to local bookstore https://t.co/TKiJTFGBjN — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) March 30, 2022 @ZaraRahim

Anyone who says it's okay for Ashley Tisdale to buy 400 books for a photo shoot isn't a reader. Each book on the shelf should have meaning! #books #booktwitter https://t.co/uVrAS4TSmI — ebookclassics 🇨🇦 (@ebookclassics) March 31, 2022 @ebookclassics

Someone bought books to go on book shelves...bc that's what goes on them. How dare @ashleytisdale and spouse buy books from bookstore (they're doing well) how dare they give them money for books then put those books on the bookshelves?!... but "...am speechless"... come on https://t.co/vGuurRh78j — Nicole (@Pipervalentine) March 31, 2022 @Pipervalentine

The richness is just painful for people who can't even afford new books. — the Great (@BritneyMommy) March 30, 2022 @BritneyMommy

oooooh that's right, I said it!!! reading is good!!! books are meant to be read!!! clutch your pearls, it's the hot take of the century!!!



hilarious that this what passes for controversial on twitter — gerri kellman's martini glass (@banana_disliker) March 31, 2022 @banana_disliker

Ashley Tisdale when her husband asked how many books he should buy for her bookshelf: pic.twitter.com/USypRU57iy — count zoloft (@asouealbert) March 30, 2022 @asouealbert

it's one thing staging a house for sale or a set for filming. but staging your home for an article about the design and decoration of your home seems really sad. I presume the journo and photog must have known going in the whole thing would be faked, but readers don't. — Tara O'Shea (@tara_oshea) March 31, 2022 @tara_oshea

Ashley Tisdale getting cancelled for buying a shelf of books… you people are so miserable and insufferable pic.twitter.com/WwFUzGSZlf — Kathy Jones💋 (@KathyJonesXXX) March 31, 2022 @KathyJonesXXX

The people that are mad about @ashleytisdale buying books really need to go outside and touch some grass. pic.twitter.com/p3IvOapk8G — Shelby 💋 (@tizziexoxo) March 31, 2022 @tizziexoxo

I think it’s just weird that some people can afford to just go out and buy a bunch of random books when a lot of us have to track the local library 24/7. I think less about book snobbery, more about gross, wasteful wealth — Kanye Twitty (@clairepollution) March 31, 2022 @clairepollution

why am i seeing ppl cry over ashley tisdale having a bunch of books she doesn’t read on a shelf so it doesn’t look bare literally who cares it’s harming no one & it supported a bookstore 🤷‍♀️



of all things to get ruffled up about, are ppl really this bored ?? — bri 🌙 vergil brainrot (@comicsinmidgar) March 30, 2022 @comicsinmidgar

Hate to be cynical, but anyone stuffing shelves with books to achieve a look is not interested in reading them. And God save us from the people who buy and arrange books by color. 35+ years in the book industry and I'd rather see them pulped, tbh. — Wretched Ink (@WretchedInk) March 31, 2022 @WretchedInk