Cardi B Deletes Her Twitter After Battling Angry Fans For Skipping Grammys

Getty

"On God I hate this f–kin dumba-- fan base."

Cardi B deleted her Twitter after a back and forth war of words with fans for not attending the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

"I'm deleting my twitter but On God I hate this f–kin dumbass fan base," Cardi responded to the backlash over her absence. "You got the slow dumba--es dragging my kids all cause y’all though [sic] I was going to the Grammys and I didn't the f–k ? When the f–k I hinted I was going? just f–kin stupid I can't I needs to protect myself."

Grammy Winning “SuperStar” cArDi B admits to hating her fans followed up by calling them dumbasses.. 🤡 oh & she wished death on their mom. pic.twitter.com/BSAj6nyFaq — treroyal (@treroyal1) April 4, 2022 @treroyal1

The rapper, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, referred to an internet troll who claimed her children were autistic in her final tweet, "@iamcardib do you kiss your @utistic child with that mouth?" the heckler wrote as Cardi slammed back, "None of my kids are autistic. Don't project wat u got on my kids the f–k."

In a since deleted series of tweets, Cardi responded to an irate fan who tweeted at the rapper "I bet your son wouldn't like for you to be on your a–– while teasing us fans and never dropping music," to which she replied, "I hope your moms die."

"My thing is, why hype us up if you know [you're] not going [to the Grammys] from the jump?" another angry fan tweeted. "[Cardi B] needs to take her fans more seriously [because] this is getting ridiculous, I'm sorry."

My thing is why hype us up if you know you not going from the jump? She need to take her fans more seriously cuz this is getting ridiculous I’m sorry.

And don’t come in my comments acting dvmb like she wasn’t hyping us up with them fashion hints 🙄 — Victor (@thestarisdust) April 4, 2022 @thestarisdust

Cardi questioned, "When did I hype y'all up? Where and when did I ever [give] hints? Like are you okay? I'm not going to [an] award show if I don't got a new song to perform Or my album ain't out."

The "WAP" rapper later took to Instagram live to address the angry fans who blew up her Twitter mentions, citing her frustration with internet trolls.

"It gets me annoyed when other people talk about me," she ranted. But when my own f––king fans talk s––t about me, that s––t really pissed the f––k out of me, bro. That s––t really pissed me the f––k off."

Why would Cardi B insult autistic people during #AutismAwareness / #AutismAcceptanceMonth ?



This is crazy. She needs to apologize to the Autism community. pic.twitter.com/CrsHN35XTa — 🍒Mel🍒 (@Tokyo_Gaming_) April 4, 2022 @Tokyo_Gaming_

She also refused to apologize for wishing death on a fan's mother after they brought up her son, "That person bring up my son. If you talking s––t about me, why you bringing up my f––king son?"

She continued, "If you bring up my son, I hate you, I wish the worst on you, I wish the worst on your mother, your father, your sister, your everything. I hate you, bitch," she continued. "I wish your f––king existence f––king disappear off earth, because you a dumbass bitch for bringing up my mother f––king son."