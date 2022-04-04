DC Nightclub 'Was Not Aware' of Plan to Parade Rapper Goonew's 'Embalmed Corpse' at Memorial Party

Twitter

A video circulating online is freaking people out.

A video circulating online appears to show rapper Goonew attending his own funeral — two weeks after he was shot dead.

The footage was shot at a memorial event for the slain 24-year-old on Sunday, entitled The Final Show, at Bliss Nightclub in Washington DC.

At the center of the packed celebration is what appears to be the rapper's embalmed corpse.

Nightclub management told TooFab Monday morning that they are still not sure if it was a real body, or a very realistic-looking mannequin; either way — they say they were not made aware of the tribute.

"Our deepest condolences to Goonew's family, friends, and fans," the club said in a statement. "Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew's home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire."

"We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew's family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time."

Footage from inside the event shows the "body", fully-dressed and propped up on stage, overlooking the hundreds of revelers packed into the club:

this is hands down the strangest funeral that’s ever been processed pic.twitter.com/NzRZmVezZy — freeband gang mike (@YouSipFakePar) April 4, 2022 @YouSipFakePar

While many online were disturbed by the images, a spokesman for the club said reaction at the event was actually very positive.

"It was mostly his friends and family," he told TooFab, adding that he assumed most there were aware of the plan — even if the club was not.

He said it was a funeral procession that turned up at the club, hearse and all.

"Maybe it was one of his final wishes," the spokesman mused.

The club is still investigating if the body was a real one or not, and if there are any possible legal ramifications.

The late rapper, whose real name was Markelle Morrow, was found suffering fatal gunshot wounds in a District Heights parking lot on March 19.

His devastated family believe he was the victim of a robbery.

"I don't believe this," his grief-stricken mother Patrice Parker Morrow told WUSA9. "I really don't. My baby's gone."

"All he wanted to do is try to get his family out the hood He had a heart bigger than his body, when they took him, they took me."

His mom said he was en route to give his sister a birthday present when he was shot in the back.

"They wanted my son dead because he gave it up. They took his chain. They took his watch. He gave it up and they still shot him in his back," she said.

Prince George's County Police Department are still looking for a suspect, and are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction.