Jason Momoa Addresses Romance Rumors with Kate Beckinsale After Oscars Incident

Getty

Momoa and Beckinsale were spotted looking pretty cute and cozy together after he gave her his coat to wear at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

There's nothing like two single celebrities interacting to make people go crazy and start speculating that maybe there's something going on between them. Is it wishful thinking?

The latest star-crossed frenzy hit after this past Sunday's Oscars ceremony when Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale were spotted hanging and chatting together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Even more than that, it looked like Momoa had given Beckinsale his coat to wear.

Immediately, people started wondering if this gesture was indicative of some deeper feelings between the two. After all, you don't just give your coat to a stranger or even an acquaintance do you?

Maybe that depends on who you are. At the premiere for Michael Bay's "Ambulance" on Monday Momoa was asked about the sweet moment, which got a chuckle out of him.

"It was cray," he told Extra. "Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing 'Aquaman 2,' everyone is like, 'Are you dating?'"

Of course, it wasn't just the conversation. It was the intimacy of that coat. How do you explain that, Mr. Aquaman? Doesn't that mean you're in love?! Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet announced they were separating after five years of marriage in January.

"No, no, it was chivalry," Momoa said. "The woman was cold."

Snapshots of Beckinsale in Momoa's coat as they chatted quickly went viral. In defense of his story, there are other shots of Beckinsale without the coat, and she does look a little chilly.

While they had him, Momoa also opened up about "finally" joining the "Fast & Furious" franchise for its tenth installment. "It's taken ten movies for Vin [Diesel] to invite me, so thanks Vin for finally coming to your senses," Momoa quipped.