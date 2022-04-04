Katherine Heigl Celebrates Her Daughter Adalaide's 10th Birthday Through Sweet Tribute on Instagram

Getty / Instagram

"My beautiful, delicious, observant peanut."

Katherine Heigl is counting 10-years of blessings with her little girl.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a tribute to her daughter Adalaide for her 10th birthday through a sweet montage of the little girl growing up.

Back in 2012, Heigl adopted Adalaide from Louisiana with her husband Josh Kelley who also created the heart-warming compilation she posted to the social media platform. The adorable video features footage of little Adalaide as a baby and slowly progresses to more recent clips of the 10-year-old.

"My beautiful, fiery, witty girl turns 10 today," Heigl started her caption. "Ten years ago today Adalaide made her way into the world and into our arms. She was the smallest baby I had ever seen. Weighing in at just 4 pounds 11 ounces. I could place her in the palm of my hand and her little legs would only reach an inch past my wrist. I started calling her peanut after that. My beautiful, delicious, observant peanut."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Adalaide never crawled…she scooted. Little legs straight out in front of her. Arms paddling the floor. Faster then you can imagine! From room to room. Josh would joke that we should attach a swiffer to her butt so she could scoot and clean at the same time," the 43-year-old continued. "Then one day she just stood up and ran. Not walked…ran. She made you work to make her laugh…still does."

Hiegl concluded her sweet message to her daughter, "She has the most beautiful soulful eyes and when she trains them on you just know she's taking it ALL in and yes…she's judging you. If you are one of her people, count yourself blessed. Her loyalty. Devotion. Care. Love. Is Boundless. We count ourselves very very blessed," she continued.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful Adalaide. I match your boundless love with my own…forever and ever. Mom."

Kelley took to the comments to commend his wife on her poetic words, "This is just beautiful honey!! You are a truth teller and damn fine poet! No better words to describe our lil lady."

The 42-year-old singer posted the same compilation to his own Instagram account, describing his daughter his "fun funny fierce Side kick who is always down for an adventure!!"

"Can't believe how fast time moves - once held her nestled in the palm of my hands and now she's got me in the palm of hers!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEET GIRL!!" he continued.