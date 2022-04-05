'Sexy Hunky Hot' Alexander Skarsgård Says He Couldn't Land Serious Roles

Focus Features

Alexander Skarsgård is opening up about breaking out of the "sexy hunk" mold.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 45-year-old actor talked about being typecast as one of Hollywood's sexiest actors. The Emmy Award winner told the publication that the label had impeded his ability to book more serious roles in the beginning of his career.

"I don't really know if that was the reason I wasn't getting roles," Skarsgård got candid. "Starting out in Sweden, there was stuff about being tall and blond. But most people here are tall and blond. Still, after my first job, I was on a stupid 'sexy hunky hot list' and then people didn't take me seriously."

"The Northman" actor noted, "If you want characters with depth, but have been labeled 'a dude who takes his shirt off,' you're not going to get those offers."

Skarsgård had been appearing in Swedish films for over a decade and made his debut in Hollywood projects with movies like Ben Stiller's "Zoolander" and became a household name in his breakout performance in HBO's "True Blood."

The actor portrayed a vampire named Eric Northman who often appeared shirtless in the 76 episodes he was a part of.

In his upcoming role as a Viking prince in "The Northman", Alexander will appear shirtless on-screen once more. The film's director Robert Eggers spoke to Total Film Magazine earlier this year to praise the actor on his dedication to his role as well as his amazing transformation.

"The amount of discipline that Alex put into this role is crazy. He transformed his body more wildly than he did in 'Tarzan,'" Eggers remarked.

Alexander's co-star Ralph Ineson also gushed to NME back in 2021 about the acting prowess of his co-star.

Ineson stated, "He's made himself look like some kind of monster for the part, the dedication's incredible … he's got his shirt off — and you think: 'My god, that's not a bodybuilder doing a scene, that's like a proper serious actor!'"