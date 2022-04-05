Star Trek: The Next Generation Full Cast Reunion Set for Picard's Third and Final Season

Everett Collection

Patrick Stewart will be joined by LeVar Burton, Jonathan Frakes, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner as full cast members for the Paramount+ series' final run.

Fans have had glimpses of favorites from "The Next Generation" during the first two seasons of Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Picard," but never a full cast reunion -- until now.

Well, now now. Now, the series is dealing with an altered timeline and trying fix things. While Brent Spiner has joined Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard, even he isn't portraying his most famous role, Data.

That all changes next season, somehow, as (almost) the entire regular cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" has signed to star alongside Stewart for a third and final season. That's not guest star or make cameo appearances, mind you, that's star. As in the entire season will be one incredible reunion show!

Stewart will be joined in the new season by Spiner, LeVar Burton, Jonathan Frakes, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, and Marina Sirtis. Of course, a lot has changed between the gang's last time all together, on the big screen's "Star Trek: Nemesis" in 2002.

Fans have been offered some hints as to what has transpired for Picard and his former crew. The sentient android Data (Spiner), sacrificed himself in "Nemesis," but he appears to Picard in visions. Spiner also portrays his 2024 ancestor in the current season's time travel story.

Season 1 reconnected Picard with Will Riker (Frakes), his former number one who went on to Captain his own ship before retiring with his wife, former counselor Deanna Troi (Sirtis). Picard came together with his long-time friend and mentor Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) in the current season, but he's not seen most of his old friends.

Little is known of what happened with Picard's former chief engineer, Lt. Cmdr. Geordi La Forge (Burton), or his security chief, Worf (Dorn). Also a star on "Deep Space Nine," Worf became Federation ambassador to the Klingon homeworld, but still found time to pal around with his old Enterprise buddies in the "TNG" films.

Dr. Beverly Crusher (McFadden) enjoyed a series-long flirt-mance with Picard, but as evidenced by his bachelor existence in "Picard," things did not progress to romance or marriage between the two. In other words, there is a lot of catching up to do for fans -- and possibly the reclusive Picard, as well.

"It's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise," said Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas as part of the cast announcement.

"It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor," he continued. "The entire 'Star Trek: Picard' team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!"

Not included in the reunion announcement are Denise Crosby, the first security chief who died early in the show's run, or Diana Muldaur, who served as the ship's doctor during Season 2 before McFadden's return.

Wil Wheaton, who famously portrayed Crusher's precocious and polarizing son Wesley is also not announced as returning, though considering the bizarre cosmic turn his storyline took, it's not a huge surprise.

In the teaser for the new season, fresh audio includes snippets of La Forge recollecting all the danger they used to rush into. Data speaks of evolution, while Worf weighs in on a need again for sacrifice.

Crusher tells Picard she knows that he loves it when the galaxy comes calling, while Riker sounds more than game for another "road trip" with the old gang. Troi assures Picard he "will not be alone" for whatever is to come.

Of course, who knows what the state of the "Star Trek" universe will even be by that time. We've already seen timelines fractured in the latest big-screen adventures, and Season 2 of "Picard" started with a major change to this main timeline.

The current season is halfway through this time-tossed adventure, that reunites Picard with "Voyager" breakout star Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), so who knows if their ragtag group of adventurers will be able to put things back exactly as they were, or if there are more changes in store.

Renewed for a third and final season, with a premiere date yet to be announced, "Star Trek: Picard" is currently airing its second season, with new episodes dropping every Thursday on Paramount+.