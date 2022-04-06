Eiza Gonzalez Details Arguing with Michael Bay Filming 'Ambulance': 'We Would Butt Heads A Lot'

Getty

"I was very vocal about certain things that I didn't feel would be right."

Eiza Gonzalez is recalling butting heads with director Michael Bay while shooting the thriller, "Ambulance."

While promoting the film in an interview with Screenrant, the actress revealed she and Bay clashed over the portrayal of her character, Cam Thompson, who is a paramedic.

Gonzalez, 32, recalled one day in particular in which she and the 57-year-old filmmaker got into a heated argument, with Gonzalez saying they "went at each other, at our throats."

"[The argument was over] Something I did," she explained. "I was frustrated because listen, I felt a lot of pressure to bring to life a paramedic that felt real in the time that we're living. First responders have been dedicating their lives fully, forever obviously, but more than ever. It's very transparently obvious what they are bringing to our society. And so I just didn't want to make a joke or cartoon version of who they were."

The "Baby Driver" star added that she "really wanted to level up and bring something that would feel proud of. So I was very vocal about certain things that I didn't feel would be right."

"And then he'd be like, 'Just let me do it. Trust me,'" Gonzalez continued. "So we would butt heads a lot, but that's part of the creative process. It's sort of speaking up about what your thoughts are and then finding a common ground."

The "I Care A Lot" actress said she and Bay were able to move on, work through their differences and talk through their ideas.

Gonzalez stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in "Ambulance," which hits theaters this Friday.

In "the film," per Universal Pictures, "decorated veteran Will Sharp (Abdul-Mateen II), desperate for money to cover his wife's medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn't—his adoptive brother Danny (Gyllenhaal). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife's survival on the line, Will can't say no."

"But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Gonzalez) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen."