How Russell Wilson's 'Broke Down' Wallet Ended Up Winning Over Ciara

Russell Wilson reveals just how smooth he can be.

During an appearance on Kevin Hart's "Laugh Out Loud Radio" show on SiriusXM, the athlete shared exactly how he had caught the attention of his now-wife Ciara and how his swagger had convinced the pop singer to go on a date with him.

The 33-year-old football player recalled how he had been carrying a weathered "broke down" wallet that had been in his possession "for a while."

"First day we met — and we had been talking for two-and-a-half hours, hanging out — she saw the wallet, sitting on the table. She said, 'What the hell is that? You're losing with that,'" Wilson began.

"I put my finger [up] and said, 'First of all, with me, you're never losing,'" he continued.

"'Second of all, that wallet, that shows consistency. That's what you're going to get from me,'" he told listeners how he addressed Ciara. "You're going to get somebody who is consistent for you every day. Inside that wallet, there's something that's real in there."

The Denver Broncos quarterback married the "Like a Boy" artist back in 2016, together they share two children, Win Harrison, 20 months and Sienna Princess, 4. Ciara also shares custody of 7-year-old Future Zahir with rapper Future.

With the support of his family, Wilson was introduced as the Broncos' new quarterback. In an interview with ESPN, he told the sports outlet that he has no plans to step away from the field anytime soon.

"My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls, that's the plan,'' he told reporters. "That's the mindset. That's why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times.''

Wilson shared the same sentiments during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" earlier that month.